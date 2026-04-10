15 Small, Cool-Girl Brands to Watch the Rest of 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

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There’s something about discovering a brand before everyone else does, the subtle satisfaction of being early, of knowing. In 2026, the “cool girl” isn’t defined by logos or legacy houses, but by intention: small-batch drops, thoughtful production and pieces that feel personal rather than mass-produced. These are the brands shaping that energy right now. Founded by creatives, artists and insiders who are building something with a real point of view.

From handmade bags in New York to plant-based fashion in Bangkok, these labels aren’t just trends; they’re communities, stories and aesthetics in motion. Some are already gaining cult followings, others are still under the radar, but all of them are worth paying attention to.

Melisse New York – 6,758 Followers on Instagram

Sourced, cut and sewn in NYC using reclaimed textiles by Melissa Mertineau, Melisse New York is the definition of playful luxury. These chic, fashion-forward, one-of-a-kind silk mini handbags bring back a sense of whimsy. With fringed edges and an unconventional cross-handle silhouette that feels entirely its own. Melissa documents her process effortlessly across social media, making you feel like you’re part of each drop.

With limited releases (and #3 coming soon), the exclusivity only adds to the obsession. For dressing up and being playful again, this is the brand. I’m followed, subscribed, email-listed, DM’d and more, praying to get my hands on a Melisse New York bag soon. And yes, rumor has it she works at DVF and is a certified cool girl.

Besos Biquinis – 16.9k Followers on Instagram

Besos Biquinis captures that effortless, sun-drenched cool-girl energy with equal parts playful and minimal. The brand leans into bold femininity with silhouettes that feel both nostalgic, romantic and fresh. Designed for the girl who lives for beach days, but still wants to look styled. With a growing cult following, Besos feels like a brand you discover early and never gatekeep. It’s small batch apparel, made slowly with lots of love. I started following Besos Biquinis because of their unique prints and tankini sets. I’m excited to see what’s to come for this growing swimwear brand.

Millie Jane London – 36.7k Followers on Instagram

Slow fashion, made in-house in London, Millie Jane London is a true one-woman vision. Founded by Millie Jane Smith during her first year of university while studying fashion design, the brand is rooted in sustainability and ethical practices, but what makes it special is how personal it feels. Millie quite literally does it all herself, from design to production, creating pieces that feel intentional, wearable and quietly beautiful. It’s the kind of brand that proves less really can be more. Right now I’m shopping Millie’s Everyday Cotton and Keyhole collections, the perfect elevated staples to add to my transeasonal wardrobe.

M.PH Beauty – 64.3k Followers on Instagram

Started by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, M.PH Beauty is already making major waves, now available to shop in-store at Sephora. Known for her iconic “underpainting” technique, Mary has painted the faces of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, Hailee Steinfeld and Jennifer Aniston – just to name a few. The line reflects her signature approach: natural, glowy, skin-first beauty. With sleek, elevated packaging and products like the Underpainting Face Palette, Le Skin Foundation and Lip Ciggy, it’s artistry made accessible.

Shop Love, Caro – 7,096 Followers on Instagram

This is wearable art made with love by Caro. Dropping collections every few months, each piece is handmade and limited, making every release feel special. The brand embodies a beachy, bold, fashion-forward woman—think oversized, hand-sewn sequins on tank tops, bags, skirts and necklaces. Her latest drop even includes sequined bandanas.

It’s statement dressing that still feels effortless. I started following Caro because the college girlies were styling her pieces for College Gamedays, and making the brand have a more preppy-collegiate feel. Then, influencer Ken Eurich wore one of Caro’s handmade pieces and it took off by storm.

Reilly The Label – 7,925 Followers on Instagram

“Reilly The Label was built on a foundation of the swimwear experience, a love for fine jewelry and accessorizing, as well as the most important of them all – Self Love Awareness.” That ethos defines everything. While rooted in swimwear, the brand expands into loungewear, activewear and accessories, all designed with that same elevated, self-aware energy. Recent collaborations, like with Grace Freye Fit, a FORM trainer and NYC influencer, show how the brand continues to evolve while staying grounded in confidence and femininity. Right now I’m shopping their matching sets, from loungewear to going out outfits, Reilly The Label has all my bases covered.

Bags By Monty – 67.6k Followers on Instagram

“We make bags we’d actually use. Full of colour, made with care.” Bags by Monty is exactly that. Launched in 2024 by a boyfriend-and-girlfriend duo who met in high school, the brand is built on years of shared creativity and instinct. Known for bold, unexpected color combinations (the kind that “shouldn’t work” but somehow do), their striped bags are made from recycled nylon and organic cotton. Inspired by traditional Indian market bags and reimagined for everyday life, Monty is about progress over perfection, thoughtful production, honest storytelling, and designs that feel genuinely joyful. If I had to pick one, I think I’d pick the Arc in recycled nylon in the color story: Flamingo & Matcha.

Cindy Castro New York – 13.6k Followers on Instagram

Made by immigrants in NYC, Cindy Castro New York is sustainable luxury ready-to-wear with a deeper purpose. A Latina-owned brand, it is dedicated to the spirited woman who lives consciously. With striking, seasonless designs, the brand exists at the intersection of luxury and nature, mindful yet undeniably seductive. Every piece reflects ethical production, circular design and a commitment to telling meaningful stories through fashion. I’m adding the Ruth Blazer and the Audrey Dress to my cart.

Graviet Co – 46.1k Followers on Instagram

Started by influencer Mada Graviet, Graviet Co translates her signature aesthetic into wearable form. The brand focuses on clean, minimal, elevated essentials and pieces that feel effortless but intentional. It’s the kind of wardrobe foundation that makes getting dressed look easy (even when it’s not). They recently just did an insanely niche, cool-girl collaboration with Sasha December, an Artist and Influencer on Instagram. Right now I’m shopping for the Beanie and the Fleece, taking me perfectly into the spring and summer weather with the beautiful color and print combinations.

DDAM – 4,528 Followers on Instagram

DDAM is one of those under-the-radar brands that feels like a true find. With an emphasis on unique silhouettes and a slightly experimental edge, the brand brings a fresh perspective to contemporary womenswear. It’s subtle, but directional. The kind of label you discover before everyone else does. I actually found out about this brand through job postings, and found that they’re based in Michigan, inspired by the Midwest. The brand stands for Dylan, Daxton, Adam and Maddox; four siblings inspired by sharing clothing and feeling better in their older brother’s oversized tee. I really love the minimal, classic styling and I’m shopping for their Roma and Valerie Tee.

Hersonders – 9,523 Followers on Instagram

Started in Bangkok, Thailand, Hersonders is redefining what “clean fashion” can look like. The brand is zero-polyester, non-toxic and 100% plant-based—designed to be kind to both your skin and the planet. Beyond the materials, their aesthetic is what draws you in: effortlessly cool, minimal and quietly striking. Their Instagram alone is enough to convert you. The first health-conscious knitwear brand in Southeast Asia, rooted in seeking community and how style was never about clothing, but about the woman within. The brand’s signature is the Gaia collection, and I’m adding the Clairo Capri Pants and the Gaia Quarter Sleeve Top to my cart.

Salt Pool – 12.3k Followers on Instagram

Salt Pool channels a coastal, undone kind of beauty. The brand leans into relaxed silhouettes, ocean-inspired tones, and that effortless “just got back from the beach” energy. It’s understated but distinct, the kind of brand that becomes part of your everyday uniform without trying too hard. It’s all sourced and handmade by local jewelers in Thailand, and you can shop in-store at Loft Eyes – if you’re traveling to Bangkok anytime soon. The runway collection named Casa Gala was shown at ELLE Fashion Week 2025, featuring the Dotted Stockings and the Stoned Necklace. I personally love the Nedi Bag Charm and the Elli Ring in the Casa Gala Collection, and am anticipating their upcoming 2026 collection.

Shop PJs By PJ – 14.6k Followers on Instagram

Chic and comfortable, PJs by PJ is a pajama line designed to take you back to your favorite places. Featuring sets inspired by cities like NYC, LA, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Texas, Chicago and more. Each design includes the cutest niche icons that instantly spark nostalgia from your favorite places. It’s loungewear that feels personal, like wearing a memory. I’d love to see extended sizing and transparency on fabric and more natural fibers used, but I’m really excited to watch this brand’s growth and continue to see more cities and holiday collections. I’m loving the NYC Short Set and the Hamptons Romper by PJ.

Lobo Footwear – 5,993 Followers on Instagram

Founded in Collingwood, Melbourne, Lobo Footwear introduces Australia’s first convertible footwear, designed for the woman who refuses to choose between fashion and function. Inspired by the idea that women should have it all, the brand created a twist-off heel technology that allows you to transform your shoe in seconds. It’s innovative, empowering, and genuinely practical, finally.

One pair of shoes and three different heel heights to switch from high to low. It looks like now there are three kinds of heels available in different heights, colors and prints. The Gaia is the squared open-toe, The Sibel is the rounded open-toe and The Praia is the pointed closed-toe. All of them are also available in black, green, pink, nude and some in zebra print. My favorite is the black Sibel Heel in the Midi Height.

Curtsy Toes – 8,277 Followers on Instagram

Curtsy Toes leans fully into feminine charm, offering delicate, playful footwear that feels straight out of a modern-day fairytale. With soft details, thoughtful design and a strong point of view, the brand captures that “girlhood but elevated” aesthetic that continues to define the cool-girl space. This Australian-based brand, launched in late 2024, is reinventing the footwear industry. I love the Top Post Wedge in Red. I’m looking forward to seeing where this brand moves and what’s in store for them in 2026.

What sets these brands apart isn’t just aesthetics; it’s intention. In a landscape oversaturated with fast fashion and micro-trends, these labels are choosing to move differently: smaller drops, more meaning and a stronger sense of identity. They’re not trying to appeal to everyone, and that’s exactly why they work.

The cool girl in 2026 isn’t chasing trends; she’s curating them. And chances are, she already knows about at least one of these brands.