10 things to do when you feel like you can’t get out of bed

With the cold weather rapidly approaching, it is important to take care of your mental health, even when you don’t have any motivation to do so. I’m going to be giving you 10 things to do when it feels like you can’t get out of bed.

1. Go get a coffee

The first thing I would suggest is to go and get a coffee or some other little treat. It can be used as motivation to go out and start your day, or it could be the push you need to get out of bed, at least for a little while. You could go with your friends, your significant other or just by yourself. While at the coffee shop, you could catch up on some work or study to help you become motivated to continue with your day instead of wanting to go back to bed.

2. Go for a walk

Going for a walk is another thing you can do to motivate yourself. It may be harder to do now that it is colder, but you could just walk around your house or dorm depending on where you live. It will get your blood moving and make you more motivated to start your day.

3. Call some friends

Calling some friends is another thing to help you wake up and start your day. You can make plans with them or use them as a buddy to get you out of bed. You can hold each other accountable and use the motivation to start whatever you need to do for the day.

4. Set some small goals

Setting up small goals is probably the best thing to do when you feel like you can’t get out of bed. It could just be going to brush your teeth and then afterwards making some breakfast. Just simple things to help you feel accomplished when you complete them. By doing that, you can keep setting up some goals to help you complete the rest of your day.

5. Brighten up the room

Another thing you can do is turn your lights on or open the blinds as soon as you wake up. The light will help you wake up and not want to fall back asleep. It is a really easy way to force yourself to get out of bed and start your day.

6. Turn on some music

Similarly to brightening up the room, you can also turn on some music, or set your alarm to play music when you wake up. It essentially does the same thing by helping you wake up and feel more motivated to get out of bed.

7. Take a shower

Taking a shower in the morning is another way that you can go and start your day. The water will help wake you up and afterwards you will be feeling refreshed and ready to go about the day.

8. Go out for breakfast

Going out for breakfast is similar to getting coffee. It gets you out of the house for a little while and you can go by yourself or with some friends and/or a significant other.

9. Do some yoga

Doing yoga is easier than going for a walk in the winter, as you can do it in your room. If you wake up and immediately start stretching, you will feel more inspired to be productive and less likely to spend all day in bed.

10. Take care of your pet

Now this only applies if you have a pet, but taking care of your pet is the easiest way to force yourself out of bed. By going to feed them or take them outside you are spending less time in your own bed and should be feeling more motivated to start your own day.

These 10 things are just a couple of ways that you can feel more motivated to start your day when the weather is changing and you just feel like spending all day in bed.