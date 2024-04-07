What You Should Listen To Based On Your Favorite Alternative Artists

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the vast landscape of alternative music, certain artists stand out, not only for their distinctive sounds, but also for the dedicated fanbases they’ve cultivated over the years. Slowdive, Deftones, and Phoebe Bridgers are among these influential figures, each leaving an indelible mark on the alternative music scene with their unique styles and emotive storytelling. For fans seeking new music that captures the essence of these acclaimed artists, finding similar singers with similar sounds can often be a challenge. That’s where this article comes in. Buckle up and get ready to expand your playlist with these handpicked recommendations.

For Slowdive Fans – “Heavenly Bodies” by Tamaryn

For fans of Slowdive, it’s hard to find artists who capture the same ethereality and sense of longing that the band has managed to weave throughout their extensive discography. Formed in 1989 by Reading-based Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell, Slowdive has reached legendary status within the alternative music scene. Renowned for their resonating overdriven guitar melodies, ambient synthesisers, and enveloping percussion, the band stands as a trailblazer in the shoegaze genre.

If you’re looking for a song that encapsulates Slowdive’s distinctive sound without feeling completely unoriginal, look no further than “Heavenly Bodies” by Tamaryn. “You can almost feel the blurry heat rise from Tamaryn’s sultry brand of atmospheric shoegaze,” Ryan Dombal of Pitchfork writes. “It’s desert music, hallucinatory and vast.” The delayed tambourines and dreamlike haziness found in “Heavenly Bodies” is reminiscent of Slowdive’s 1993 magnum opus, Souvlaki, which the New Zealand-born singer, Tamaryn, acknowledges as one of the biggest influences in her craft. “I’m not one of those artists that will say, ‘I’ve never listened to so-and-so,’ or ‘That’s not an influence,’ because it really is!” Tamaryn elaborated in a Pitchfork interview, “It’s all about the way you’re affected by artists that have come before you, and adding your voice to the conversation.”

For Deftones Fans – “Is It Really You?” by Loathe

Originating from Sacramento, California, alternative metal group Deftones began their musical journey in 1988, swiftly amassing a dedicated following from the late 1990s through the early 2000s. Their fame was attributed to the band’s unique take on metal music. Really, nobody does it quite like frontman Chino Moreno, who could be lulling listeners to sleep with his emotive vocals and then screaming out aggressively in anguish the next second.

Deftones’ influence reverberates across the landscape of nu metal, inspiring a myriad of artists, among them Liverpool-based band Loathe. Their 2020 track, “Is It Really You?”, exudes a melancholic aura reminiscent of Deftones’ “Cherry Waves”. The song unfolds with a tender synth melody in the first minute, evoking a sense of haunting beauty, before transitioning into a crescendo of crunchy distorted guitars that fill the entire soundscape. Against a backdrop of thunderous drums, the juxtaposition of soft and heavy instruments creates a captivating sonic experience that echoes the hallmark characteristics of Deftones’ distinctive sound.

For Phoebe Bridgers Fans – “16xo” by Cordelia Gartside

Pasadena-born Phoebe Bridgers is one of the most influential alternative indie artists of her era, celebrated for her gut-punching songwriting. Her critically acclaimed track, “Motion Sickness”, is a song that weaves together powerful storytelling and lyricism with a catchy melody. The song was written about her relationship with emotionally abusive ex, Ryan Adams. It builds steadily, with Bridgers’ emotive vocals conveying a simmering sense of frustration that gradually intensifies as the track progresses. With each verse, the tension mounts, culminating in a powerful climax where Bridgers unleashes her pent-up emotions, reaching a state of catharsis that leaves listeners stunned.

Similarly, Cordelia Gartside’s “16xo” is a heart-wrenching song that delivers a poignant and visceral exploration of pain. With haunting lyrics like, “I could be your perfect baby 2D jailbait body,” Gartside crafts a harrowing narrative that confronts the unsettling realities of what it is like to be a child on the internet. Tackling themes of lost innocence, Gartside begins with her sweet and unique vocals before roaring with intensity as the song unfolds into yet another cathartic climax. Mirroring the emotional depth of “Motion Sickness”, “16xo” comes from a place of inner turmoil, which I believe will resonate with many of Bridgers’ fans through its raw and honest songwriting.

As you expand your playlist with these handpicked gems, may they serve as a gateway to new sonic adventures, guiding you towards your next musical obsession and deepening your appreciation for the captivating world of alternative music!