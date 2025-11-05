Top Tips For Being More Intentional With Your Time As A Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KCL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter is creeping in, school is in full session, and we are all probably feeling more tired than ever. After the long summer holidays, it’s difficult to quickly get back into the swing of things and juggle a million new responsibilities. I used to find myself doom-scrolling for hours on my phone to unwind, whether it was TikTok, Instagram or even my camera roll. However, this usually left my to-do list unchecked and even longer for the next day – until I became more intentional with my time.

To be more intentional with your time means that you should spend your time with purpose. The time I spend has a purpose, whether it is to be productive or simply rest, I make sure to use it valuably. We are too young to be wasting our time!

In this article, I want to offer the simple tips that have led to a huge lifestyle change for me that could maybe help you!

Having a specific goal or task you want to complete.

Sitting down with your laptop for a few hours might make you feel productive, and you might feel the dopamine coursing through you – but did you actually complete anything? Have you actually been productive?

There have been many times when I have been grinding away at my laptop, feeling the high of productivity, only to then realise I did not finish a task. I may have done work, but by not completing a specific goal, I had only wasted time. For example, last year, I would always scroll through JSTOR as it was TikTok, looking for random articles that were somewhat linked to my essay. During a two-hour study session, I would have five articles and a general summary jotted down into a document. Except that’s not really useful when you have a three-thousand-word essay due soon.

By having a specific task to focus on, my work sessions are more focused, so now I can leave with results and a shorter to-do list (rather than having an unorganised Google document filled with irrelevant information, which will quickly be forgotten about).

Time-blocking.

Time-blocking is to completely shut out a few hours of your day to complete work. By doing this, you are dedicating that time to completing your task, rather than delaying it for later. This can help improve your focus, rather than constantly deciding what to do next (aka decision fatigue). As a student with seminars and lectures scattered throughout the day, I made myself responsible for creating my own schedule! After waking up, eating and showering, I throw on a jumper and a pair of jeans to head into my local cafe, where I know I will be spending at least two hours sitting and going through my to-do list. Two hours may seem a little, but because I have ‘blocked’ off that time for work specifically, it becomes a productive two hours (rather than a back-and-forth six-hour study session). Time-blocking massively helps me create this structure so I can tick off as many things on my to-do list!

Change up the environment when on your break.

I recommend removing your body from your space of work. Whilst we study, our bodies are static, so once our break comes, we feel sluggish. By physically separating ourselves from the environment our minds associate with productivity, we are likely to feel both more physically and mentally refreshed and able to tackle the next task. So instead of grabbing your phone and scrolling, try a quick ten-minute walk outside!

(Unfortunately, our parents are right, and it really is that damn phone.)

Remember that this is an investment!

Most importantly, it is important to remember that all the hardship and struggle that you will overcome in university is a self-investment. Everything you are doing is for yourself and no one else. Studying and enriching yourself, along with the foundational skills you gain, like organisational skills and working under tight deadlines, are all investments that will pay off in the future. Of course, that pay-off is different to everybody, but education is one thing that cannot be taken from you, so use the time you have wisely and get that degree!!