THE ICONOGRAPHY OF THE CAT; WHY DRESSING UP AS A CAT FOR HALLOWEEN IS NOT BASIC

October evokes the centuries-old tradition of costume, and although Halloween is not a contemporary event, its celebration has changed faces over the decades to become a night out for dress-up, candy, and just plain fun! Despite its evolution, some Halloween costumes seem to never go out of fashion. Gothic figures like witches and vampires have always been a hit, but with their colloquial use in modern media, it is a no-brainer why these mythical beings stay in our psyche. However, one costume that seems to always take the crown for most- worn is the simple furry creature: the cat. At the different parties and events I attended this Halloween, there were cats everywhere to be seen. The headband with pointed black ears, the drawn-on whiskers, and the completely irrelevant, yet nevertheless cute, outfits plagued the streets this, and seemingly every, Halloween. But why are cats such a staple in the Halloween tradition?

It seems obvious to point out the ease of this outfit- and assume that it is motivated by a lack of effort plus desire to look objectively good. However, a deeper look into the significance of the cat, and its historical link to Halloween, reveals that cats are among the most emblematic aspects of Halloween. The origins of Halloween date back to the Celtic times, when villagers would wear animal heads and skins to ceremonies to ward off the evil spirits they believed roamed the world. This tradition of dressing up now defines the holiday, and although dressing as animals began with these origins, the cat doesn’t gain its influence till later in history. This is because the cat did not become popularised by its link with Halloween per se, but by its association with superstition and evil, which brought it under the Halloween tradition. Cultures around the world have attributed different meanings to cats throughout history. In Ancient Egypt, cats were viewed as sacred. In Europe, by the Middle Ages, their reputation began to be tainted. In the 13th century, an official church document declared cats an “incarnation of Satan”, and they went on to be depicted as the evil companions of witches. This led to the demonisation of the cat, more specifically the black cat, which became an icon of superstition. Medieval society deemed black cats servants of witches and the devil thus the “black cat crossing your path” fallacy was born. With all these wicked connotations in mind, it is clear why cats have become a renowned symbol of Halloween, so dressing up as one for Halloween isn’t exactly superficial.

However, some may argue that the cat costume- although on theme- is overdone, and that its commonality is what makes it unquestionably basic. To this my response is simple: so what? Ultimately, Halloween is just not that serious to some. And although there are die-hard fans who want the best, most niche, costume every year, it seems impractical to put that same standard on those who just want to dress up and enjoy the festivities. We seem to use basic as an insult, especially when it comes to interests like style – and this toxic attitude is mainly targeted towards women. “Basic” cat outfits are predominately worn by women, and like many things in society, when women represent a majority who enjoy something, that thing is immediately named as derogatorily basic. But why should women constantly be shamed for the things we like or do? After all, women and cats are connected, not only by their shared persecution under the Medieval witch craze, but by their shared spiritual representation. Ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Norse history all had goddesses linked to cats. Famously Bastet, the Ancient Egyptian goddess of protection, was originally depicted as a lioness, but more commonly as a cat or woman with a cat head. Bastet was sometimes equated with the Greek goddesses, Artemis or Hecate(who could transform, or was accompanied by, a black cat). Overall, cats are historically and spiritually connected to Halloween and Women, so why wouldn’t the cat be a popular costume among us?

The cat mania of Halloween should not be looked down upon anymore, but I’d love to see it evolve in even more creative ways! Recently, we’ve seen an interesting take on cat costumes, most notably in the 2023 Met Gala, where both Doja Cat and Little Nas X took to the steps as the late Karl Lagerfield’s beloved cat. Both artists combined a realistic recreation of the facial structure of a cat with a camp jewelled bodice, which made for a unique and eye-catching take on a costume icon. Following their example, I think an ultra-realistic or completely abstract approach to the cat creates a far more interesting, uncanny look. Another approach I’ve noticed and would love more of is takes on iconic cat characters from film and TV such as The Cat in the Hat, Garfield, the Cheshire Cat, Puss in Boots and many more! These are very recognisable and beloved characters and offer a more comedic outfit bound to be a crowd-pleaser at any Halloween event.

Whether you are in a full furry bodysuit, or just drew on some whiskers with your eyeliner, I believe we all need a much deeper appreciation for the iconography of the cat. So, wear those cat ears with pride! As I look forward to having many more feline friends crossing my path next Halloween.