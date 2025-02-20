The Furry Runway: The Market And Economy Of Pet Fashion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We adore our pets and strive to keep them as happy as possible—they bring us joy and make us proud. Recognising this, many brands have capitalised on the willingness of consumers to invest in their furry friends. From essential items like beds and food to stylish accessories, pet fashion has become a booming trend. After all, even the most devoted fashionistas want their pets to be just as stylish as they are. In this context, let’s explore the world of pet fashion!

By 2024, the ownership of pets in the United States has surged to 66% of households, a notable increase from the 56% reported in 1988. Pets have evolved into indispensable companions, with 97% of owners considering them integral members of their families. This close bond has catalysed the pet industry’s growth, with Americans investing a staggering $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022 alone. Thus—considering pet’s growing popularity— it is not surprising to observe the emergence of their dedicated fashion.

However, pet fashion is not a new phenomenon since it has deep historical roots, stretching back to ancient civilizations such as Egypt and Rome. In Ancient Egypt, dogs belonging to the affluent were adorned with leather collars embellished with precious stones, showcasing their owner’s wealth. These canine companions were even outfitted with protective leather vests during battles. Similarly, in Ancient Rome, the elite used pet attire as a status symbol. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, as dogs started to transition from working roles to companions, specialised clothing emerged for practical purposes such as hunting and protection, including boots, jackets, and vests. However, by the 1950s, pet attire began to prioritise fashion over functionality. This shift was marked by the inaugural pet fashion show held in New York, which heralded the entry of pet clothing into mainstream stores.

Pet fashion has become a highly lucrative industry that have witnessed a significant expansion with famous designers creating couture clothes for dogs and cats. Luxury brands venturing into pet apparel is not a new phenomenon. For instance, Prada has expanded its offerings with high-end pet accessories, including a redesigned nylon and leather pet carrier priced at €3,000 and a crystal-studded dog harness retailing for €790. Even a basic leash comes with a price tag exceeding €500. However, the market has extended beyond traditional luxury brands to encompass high-street retailers like Zara Home and H&M. These brands now offer pet accessories and clothes. Owners like dressing up their animals as much as they like dressing up themselves. They want their pets to be as trendy as they are and even sometimes match their outfits to their dogs’.

The pet fashion market’s significant growth was largely driven by the rise of social media and the popularity of canine influencers. Take, for instance, Hugo and Huxley, two renowned dogs who have garnered considerable fame on social platforms. Their owner, Ursula Aitchison, is recognized as a prominent pet influencer within this sphere. Ursula Aitchison herself estimates earning a substantial income of at least £100,000 annually from her dogs’ modeling endeavors, a figure that could potentially increase with additional benefits such as gifts, designer clothing, and luxury hotel stays. Just like their human counterparts, pet influencers receive numerous gifts from prestigious brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, Hermes or Moncler, including collars, leashes, and jackets, further solidifying their influence within the burgeoning animal fashion industry.

Garments for animals are crafted with functionality in mind, serving purposes such as ensuring their warmth and comfort. Commonly utilised fabrics include silk, cotton, quilted canvas, and wool. Even if some people make fun of these little dogs in their clothes, it turns out that some breeds need protection from the cold. Clothes for these animals are not just aesthetic, or even eccentric for some, but also practical and serve the purpose of keeping them warm when the weather gets colder. Even if some dogs can keep themselves warm, it is not the case for all breed of dogs. A St. Bernard’s thick fur is like a cozy winter parka, while a Chihuahua’s is like wearing a a simple T-shirt—one needs clothes and the other not.

I believe that sooner or later, dogs and cats will outshine most humans in terms of style—and honestly, that wouldn’t be a bad thing. After all, they are the most adorable!