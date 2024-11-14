The Brunette Barbie: How Emma Chamberlain Does It All  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KCL chapter.

From vlogging with the Dolan Twins, opening her own business, making headlines at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, interviewing celebrities at the Met Gala, and becoming a part of Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Emma Chamberlain is living every little girl’s dream. She successfully transformed herself from influencer to business and fashion mogul, setting a blueprint for other influencers to do the same with their branding.

How did she manage to do it? In June 2016, Chamberlain launched her self-titled YouTube channel posting daily vlogs, travel diaries, fashion hauls, and more. In an instant, she rose to popularity for her sense of humour and vlogging style, also becoming known as one of the 2020 “Vsco Girl” trend pioneers. It was impossible to see a scrunchie or a Fjallraven Kanken backpack without instantly thinking of the Emma Chamberlain in 2020. Chamberlain was popular for her ditzy sense of self-deprecating humour and personality, which shone through her YouTube videos.

This, however, would not be enough for Chamberlain to fully establish herself in the fashion and media industry. As we emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic fans also saw Chamberlain begin a rebrand. She began to shoot more documentary-style vlogs with more artistic, movie-like shots, with viewers seeing a huge shift from her previous vlogging style. She further cemented her new image through the launch of her podcast, Anything Goes in 2019, where she discussed a wide range of topics from mental health to relationships to fashion. Chamberlain’s new style of vlogging allowed her to differentiate herself from other popular YouTubers at the time. This played a large role in her rebrand as a more serious, artistic online presence, whilst leaning heavily into the “effortlessly cool”, chic, style. Through her rebranding, she established herself as a style and lifestyle icon, attending the Met Gala in 2021. She made headlines with her stunning looks at the Met Gala, being dressed by major designers including Louis Vuitton and Jean Paul Gaultier. Her appearance at the Met Gala strongly strengthened her image as a style icon for young women to look up to, also allowing Chamberlain to make more meaningful connections in the industry.

Through her videos, Chamberlain also started establishing her own branding by constantly emphasising her affinity to coffee. With segments of her making her daily cup of coffee being a staple in her YouTube videos. Fans began naturally associating her to a cup of iced coffee, further allowing Chamberlain to establish her aesthetic. This laid the foundations for Emma to launch her own business, an online coffee company named Chamberlain Coffee in December 2019. It was largely successful, raising $15 million in funding from investors and doubling its revenues from 2022 to 2023. The success of Chamberlain Coffee is also built upon Chamberlain’s style, selling tote bags and glass tumblers which mirror her artsy, simplistic aesthetic.

The trajectory of Chamberlain’s career has had an immense impact on how influencers solidify their branding as well. Online personalities such as Ashley Alexander (better known by her YouTube tag ur mom ashley) have also ventured down the same route Chamberlain has taken in her career, first establishing her own personal style and online presence, creating her own podcast, and more recently, launching her own business Nami Matcha, a brand selling ceremonial-grade matcha powder and related products.

As Emma Chamberlain continues to redefine what it means to be a modern-day influencer, her career shows no signs of slowing down. From viral YouTube videos to her fashion collaborations and podcasting success, Chamberlain has proven that she is more than just a fleeting internet sensation. She’s a multi-faceted entrepreneur and cultural icon. Her authenticity and ability to adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape have kept her ahead of the curve, allowing her to carve out a unique space where personal expression meets business acumen. Looking ahead, it’s clear that Emma Chamberlain’s trajectory is one of sustained influence. Her next moves will likely continue to shape the future of content creation for years to come, becoming an inspiration to many young girls.