Switching To Secondhand: A Look-Book

As soon as I switched from high-street fashion to sustainable fashion, my outfits became distinctively more individual.

I am consistently taken aback by the price of simple basics at high-street stores. Why should we pay upwards of £7 for sweatshop-manufactured, low-quality clothing when we can find well-made garments for half the price?

What I love about second-hand shopping is its accessibility, it is just as readily available as fast-fashion. From charity shops and vintage stores to second-hand websites and markets, there are countless avenues to explore the world of sustainable fashion.

With the rise of micro-trends, it is important that we should understand where is best to invest our money and efforts. Instead of buying into an unhealthy cycle of mass-production, we should look into businesses that actually care about the wellbeing of their workers and the environment.

Although thrifting has gained mainstream popularity, driving up prices on platforms like Depop or Vinted, you can still find affordable gems. My personal favourite thrift find is an iconic 2000s staple: a green Juicy Couture tracksuit, purchased for the modest sum of £12.34. Another absolute gem (proving how committed I am) was my 90s cherry-red, silk prom dress. I found this at a charity shop for £2.50, matching scarf and all.

The quality of vintage clothing surpasses the synthetic materials infested in fast fashion today. I’ve found that more care was placed into manufacturing garments that we now call vintage and these elements help to elevate my outfits.

Switching to secondhand doesn’t mean you have to compromise your personal style. It encourages you to find pieces that work in your style in a way that a high-street store wouldn’t, as they only endorse the latest micro-trends.

Here are three of my thrifted looks, all varying in style.

“Great personal style is an extreme curiosity about yourself.” The Late Iris Apfel

I’ve always found it incredibly rewarding when rummaging through hangers in a charity shop or vintage store and coming across the most beautiful garment. I also elect secondhand platforms and shops to find jewellery. Some of my most favourite rings and bangles have come from the baskets of charity shop jewellery sections.

It is crucial that we consider in our aesthetics-driven society, the consequences of fast fashion. It doesn’t hurt that vintage clothes look and feel better too!