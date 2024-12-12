Style Stories: A Look At Who Shapes Your Wardrobe.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KCL chapter.

Style is a person’s distinctive approach of expressing themselves, undoubtedly found and distributed through culture and lifestyle. Our style often reflects those who inspire us the most; it’s a blend of what we see, admire and make our own. I set out to explore this further, by asking people who inspires their style- and here’s what they shared.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)

SJP is my style icon. Sex and the City is, whilst incredibly outdated, my comfort show Every episode, I find myself indulging in Carrie’s style- my dream wardrobe. She’d pair unlikely combinations, so chic and effortlessly. Think: dramatic ballgown skirt with a casual tank top and sneakers. A definite staple in Carrie’s wardrobe was her tulle skirt. Taking inspiration from the 80s, we’d see her pair it with more structured jackets, and mules. Another iconic Carrie Bradshaw staple is a trend we saw circulating again during the summer of 2024: the capri pant. Carrie would usually style the capri with a signature Carrie heel: from kitten heels and peep-toes, to her signature Blahnik. I hope we see this in 2025, as it’s such a fun and overlooked garment. Her style can be described as a blend of old and new, wearing vintage and thrifted designer pieces- or just interesting staples and accessorisation. Carrie/SJP is truly cosmopolitan woman, wearing outfits that can be worn seamlessly from day to night. Despite Carrie’s love for designer items, her style remains easily replicable and accessible. Accessories are a crucial element of Carrie’s style, giving her outfits their unique character. We constantly see her in rosettes and flower motifs, gorgeous jewellery pieces, belts and bags (which can easily be found in charity shops and Vinted). Experiment with different shapes and silhouettes, mix different styles together but keep it chic by adding a heel. You can find a very easy cheat sheet on how to dress like Bradshaw here.

Mario Balotelli

Balotelli is an Italian professional footballer, renowned for not only his career but also his iconic wear. Truly the pinnacle of 2010s fashion, Balotelli would often sport drop-crotch pants, scarves and snapback caps (usually turned sideways). He’d wear fitted tracksuits with leather bombers or tailored blazers, playing with silhouettes and shapes with both sophistication and edge. There was always a touch of bling to his ensembles, with bold accessorisation, such as oversized watches, chains and earrings. I’d describe his style as evocative, high-fashion streetwear.

We are currently witnessing a return to this 2010s fashion, which some people are not taking lightly as it seems almost too recent enough to be appreciated as ‘vintage’. Not only this, but we remember the 2010s as being awkward teenagers and wearing galaxy print, peplum tops and all those ‘Tumblr’ flower crowns, moustache motifs and owls. But we should remember that the ‘swag’ era was actually a very iconic time, with wedged sneakers, graphic jerseys and baggy off-the-shoulder tops. All of which, we are seeing reimmerse itself into the current fashion realm.

So, how can we replicate this style without a professional footballer’s budget? Vinted would probably be your best bet, home to graphic t-shirts made of clingier material, cowl neck tops and baggy trousers that are fitted at the ankles. As for his jackets and outwear, the number one rule would be to pop that collar. Balotelli loves layering, this is imperative. You could give any fitted jacket the Balotelli effect by simply popping its collar and pairing it with a scarf. His sneakers would probably be the most expensive part, but all you need are chunkier shoes with its tongue peaking out of your trousers.

Dennis Rodman

Rodman, former Chicago Bulls Basketball player, broke barriers with his subversive style. The man married himself, in a custom bridal get-up. Rodman pioneered androgynous fashion. His individualistic style is unapologetically eccentric. He’d donned spaghetti strap crop-tops, satin two-piece sets, mesh tops, piercings and painted nails. His style was quintessentially 90s, but with such a unique twist. His hair, alone, was an icon to follow. Constantly dyed with different colours and patterns, Dennis Rodman’s buzzcut was a dynamic statement. Rodman would experiment with bright colours and loud patterns, braving unconventional combinations. It’s hard to pinpoint his style as it was so unpredictable. Yet, all his ensembles were so true to him and this is because of his confidence and attitude. He wore clothes that he felt he wanted to wear, regardless of societal norms or criticism, which made his outrageous attire feel natural.

To replicate his style, try androgynous fashion; feminine pieces paired with masculine staples. A current trend that I think encapsulates his energy, is layering skirts over pants. Pair combat boots with sequins, ripped jeans with feathers and leather jackets with satin. Experiment with prints and textures, and don’t be afraid of accessorisation. Rodman wore diamanté belts and chunky necklaces. He wore piercings and bold futuristic sunglasses, so prioritise staple pieces! Maybe even experiment with your hair, go for different styles and colours. My advice would be to ignore societal norms.

Beabadoobee

Singer and songwriter sensation, Beabadoobee, has an effortlessly cool style. Her dreamy, lo-fi indie-pop sound mirrors her personal style, that being nostalgic grunge, y2k and whimsical femininity. There is no doubt that she has become a style icon for our generation, as she is seen styling current trends yet fine-tuning them to her own beat. Bea often styles the bubble skirt and drop waist pleated skirt look, which has grown in popularity in the last year. For her bags, you’ll usually see a messenger bag or slouchy handbag. She wears babytees with baggy jeans or midi skirts, they’ll either be denim or a utility-style khaki. One of my favourite outfits that she has put together, has to be the baggy jorts, grandad cap and black boot combination. Bea has a duality where she’ll go from slouchy grunge to quite current feminine, with her mini skirts and long sleeve cardigans. However, she’ll sometimes still incorporate a grunge element, with either a daring boot or staple, feminine top.

I think that Beabadoobee’s style speaks to us because of how she’s been able to make accessible clothes so individual and unique. She’s a star but she’s also down to earth in how she dresses, having the talent to not only create incredible music but incredible looks with a budget that most of us have.

Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye is a fashion influencer, model and content creator known for his avant-garde experimentation. I first discovered Wisdom on TikTok and he’s created a really interesting styling concept called the ‘High Fashion Olympics’, where he’ll dress as his interpretation of different countries, incorporating elements of culture into the sourced garments, down to even its texture. For example, he chose red, white and denim for the USA and light, airy cotton pieces for India, with white, green and orange colours. Wisdom’s style is quite panoramic, he has a futuristic and high-fashion edge to all of his looks, yet they all seem to belong to different categories. First there’s his streetwear, with oversized hoodies, baggy trousers and bolder prints. Then, there’s Y2K nostalgia, with his denim on denim looks, graphic tees, bandanas and vintage accessories. There’s also his minimalist elegance, with neutral tones and sleek tailoring. Wisdom loves a monochrome look paired with sharper silhouettes. Wisdom can also sport a gender neutral style, with androgynous shapes, layering skirts over trousers, oversized blazers and neutral colours or textures. Mentioned earlier, Wisdom has this high-fashion edge, with structured bags, layered accessories and more elevated tailoring. I’d say that tailoring and silhouettes are the focal point of Wisdom’s style, with dramatic and daring shapes to his ensembles. Prioritise using or buying pieces that have structure to them, which can be found secondhand- on vinted or depop. Wear turtle necks and trench coats, pair them with an interesting trouser, like a bell-bottom or suit pant. Try swapping your straight leg jean for a bootcut or super baggy fit. Find yourself a loafer shoe to pair with these. Accessories are what counts; belts, hats, watches and sunglasses, even keychains and charms. Wisdom sourced his wardrobe and you can too, you just have to know what to look for in order to replicate it.

Skepta

Grime’s best-dressed rapper, Skepta, piloted the streetwear scene into what it is today. His gritty streetstyle look represented the underground aspect of the genre and the culture that birthed it. Growing up in the UK, he often wore tracksuits, hoodies, and Nike trainers, staples that became synonymous with grime culture. Over time, Skepta elevated these essentials with luxury fabrics, sharp tailoring, and collaborations with brands like Nike, bridging the gap between streetwear and high fashion. One of my favourite looks seen on Skepta are his Prada trainers peaking out of his street-style look. Skepta’s wardrobe features clean lines, oversized jackets, slim-fit trousers, and premium tracksuits. He elevates these grime culture staples by accessorising with chunky chains, statement sunglasses, and minimalist rings.

To emulate Skepta’s look on a budget, focus on clean, monochromatic tracksuits, structured jackets, and sleek sneakers. (Look on Asos, Depop and Vinted). Skepta is also a cultural ambassador for Uniqlo, so try this brand out, for their sleek and understated basics. Add simple silver or gold chains or statement sunglasses to complete the look. Skepta’s style is a seamless fusion of grime’s raw authenticity and high-fashion precision, making it as influential as his music.

To Conclude:

For some, their style may be inspired by something more nostalgic and sentimental, looking to those they grew up around or people they’d see walking around in the streets. Fashion is more than just clothes; it’s a way to connect to our roots, tell stories and express who we are. Whether we take inspiration from icons like Carrie Bradshaw’s kooky combinations, Dennis Rodman’s fearless individuality, or Skepta’s gritty sophistication, our style is a blend of what inspires us and how we make it our own. Fashion is deeply personal, a celebration of the people we encounter and the moments that shape us.