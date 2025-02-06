The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jacquemus is a French fashion brand which has become a favorite among celebrities and fashion aficionados with its minimalist yet playful aesthetic and its incredible showcases taking place outdoor in original and wonderful locations like beaches and lavender fields.

Jacquemus: celebrating South of France

Jacquemus was founded by Simon Porte Jacquemus in 2009, to celebrate his mother’s legacy. Simon’s story is the one of a provincial artist dreaming of Paris and high fashion. Being a farmer’s son, nothing predestined him for this great future apart from his talent. At l’Ecole supérieure des arts et technique de mode (ESMOD)he was one of the best students and his creativity was far more superior than his classmates. Therefore, he decided to quickly begin his artistic journey by giving up school and starting his career. He started to work for the Citizen K magazine, but this experience was cut short by the terrible loss of his mother. This tragedy felt like an electroshock to him, but from darkness he found creativity and a desire to make his mother proud by creating his own brand which would mark the History of French fashion. At only 19 years old, he founded, alone, his own ‘maison’ giving it his mother’s name ‘Jacquemus’ who is from then and ever since his muse.

Jacquemus is not only well known for his wonderful creations but also for his original and never seen before ‘défilés’. Jacquemus catwalk shows are particularly renowned for a number of reasons, including the brand’s aesthetic and the spectacular way in which the shows are staged. He always choses natural or impressive settings such as the Chateau de Versailles in 2023 for his ‘Le Chouchou’ collection or his famous catwalk in a Lavender field in Province in 2019.

Simon is deeply attached to his origins and love to bring Parisian fashion to Provence through his shows. The native of Mallemort, near Salon-de-Provence, grew up surrounded by the charm of the South of France and still frequently returns to revitalize or to work. Each of his ‘défilés’ represents a part of himself and his love for his childhood origins. The first show of his Provincial series took place in a beautiful museum – the MUCEM in Marseille – with his ‘les Santons de Provence’ show. His first men’s show ‘Le Gadjo’ took place in the Calanque de Sormiou where the audience seated on the sand watching models walking by the water. His fourth show ‘Le Papier’ (The Paper) was staged in Salin de Giraud in the Camargue. But his most famous catwalk was without any doubt to celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary in 2019 with his ‘Le coup de soleil’ (The sunburn) collection. Simon chose a gorgeous lavender field near Valensole. Since lavender fields are typical Provence landscape, this choice was particularly meaningful for the designer.

Mediterranean Minimalism: A celebration of simplicity, nature, and a sun-soaked lifestyle

Simon manages to convey his own identity through a simple but effective and impactful minimalist aesthetic called Mediterranean minimalism. This style celebrates the beauty of simplicity. It is mainly defined by the use of lines with for example the featuring of asymmetrical silhouettes and simple pure curves inspired by architecture and design. These lines are light and sensual with drapery, slits and folds that play with light and movement. Mediterranean minimalism is also rooted in an expression of freedom and love for Nature. To this end, the colour scheme used by Jacquemus draws aspiration from the landscape of South of France and the Mediterranean with earthy tones, whites, beige and azure blue reflecting the sky and the sea. Jacquemus work’s is a beautiful mix between architectural rigour and Mediterranean liberty.

There seems to be a transition toward minimalism following years of popular maximalism. People are growing weary of hyper-consumption and fleeting trends, seeking instead authenticity and quality. While minimalism aims to add intentional value to life, maximalism leans toward the accumulation of possessions. Minimalism prioritizes simplicity, elegance, and functionality. In a society that often feels superficial, people are increasingly drawn to authenticity and a return to simplicity. People appreciate Jacquemus‘ take on minimalism because it strikes a balance between simplicity, elegance, and playfulness, making minimalism feel fresh, desirable and fashionable. Although minimalist, Jacquemus adds whimsical touches such as asymmetrical cuts, exaggerated proportions and unexpected details. These elements make his creations visually interesting without overloading them. Therefore, with Simon, minimalism is creative, fun and deeply creative.