From Fast Fashion To Fast Makers: The Comeback Of Handmade Clothes In Our Wardrobes

More and more women are embracing DIY fashion. By rediscovering handmade clothing for its uniqueness, sustainability, and personal touch, they challenge fast fashion norms. Do it yourself has never been as trendy as seen by the numerous accounts on social media dedicated to crafts and the significant growth of crafts books sales in the United Kingdom. The Pandemic has further amplified interest in DIY, with many persons following online tutorials or buying crafts kits to acquire new skills or occupy their hands with relaxing activities.

Sewing your clothes is a fun alternative for you and the planet. When you buy clothes in traditional shops, it is hard to know where they come from. Supply chains especially in fast fashion lack transparency, and some have been called out for the terrible working conditions of their employees, disregarding basic human rights. Manufactures in countries like China, India, Bangladesh… workers must work 14 to 16 hours a day, 7 days a week for the minimum salary in awful health and safety working conditions. When you create your own clothes, you are aware of the conditions in which they were made, and the only person you are exploiting is yourself, for your own enjoyment. Another important factor in clothing production is its environmental impact. Purchasing from large fast-fashion chains is harmful to the planet. The UN Environment Programme reports that the industry is the second-largest consumer of water and accounts for approximately 10% of global carbon emissions—more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined. Therefore, purchasing fabrics from responsible retailers helps reduce our footprint on the textile industry compared to buying from traditional retail stores.

Making your own clothes is also a more affordable alternative. The fabric is expensive, of course, but self-made clothes last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often. This is also a more minimalist alternative that allows us to consume less, which is good for the planet and our wallets. A minimalist wardrobe promotes a more thoughtful approach to fashion, allowing you to cultivate a personal style that truly represents who you are.

Creating your own clothes brings you an immediate feeling of achievement and allows you to learn valuable skills. Beyond the more serious ecological and human concerns, sewing is a fun activity. Going to the shops to select fabrics, before cutting them out, assembling the pieces and finally sewing is a very pleasant experience. Einstein once said, “Creativity is intelligence having fun,” and when it comes to sewing, our creativity truly shines. As we learn new skills, we can even break free from patterns to bring our unique fashion ideas to life. Fast fashion has made clothes disposable items pushing individuals to overconsume and therefore lose their connection to their clothes. By making your own clothes, you can wear what you really like and consume less. Furthermore, sewing is not an isolated activity; it offers opportunities to connect with others, make new friends, and take part in group workshops.

So, grab yourself a sewing machine and start creating your own wardrobe!