Fighting The Winter Blues With Style?!: How I Boost Mood With Fashion

As we enter the colder months and trench deeper into the school year, not only do we need to zip up our puffer coats and get on the academic grind—we have to take extra care of ourselves. You may have noticed the winter is taking a toll on you. Are you feeling more sleepy and sluggish? Is getting out of bed suddenly much harder than it was only a month ago? Well, you are not alone. That’s how I felt last year. Here’s how I improved my mental health— simply by switching up my clothes.

Like most people, I treasure my comfy clothes: my robe, jumpers, joggers, fuzzy socks, etc. Yet, they don’t exactly scream productivity… especially when a two-and-a-half-thousand-word essay is calling your name. I noticed I felt more motivated when I took the extra ten minutes in the morning to pick an outfit that made me feel good.

Research shows that what we wear can affect our thinking. As Adam and Galinsky write, “Clothes can have profound and systematic psychological and behavioural consequences for their wearers.” In their study, participants wearing lab coats made fewer errors during attention tests. This suggests that clothing can affect our psychological process and make us feel “the part”—meaning that to be my most productive self, I had to invest a few more minutes into choosing what I wear. Although whatever random combination of jumper and trousers I could find in my cupboard used to be my go-to, since becoming more selective about what I wear, my mood has improved and I feel more energetic. Choosing the right outfit has become a beloved part of my daily routine, and these few items have allowed me to strut my stuff and take charge of my day

1. A Leather Jacket

A classic leather jacket never fails to make me feel assured and empowered (pair it with a pumpkin-spiced latte and now you’ve truly entered autumn). Leather jackets are timeless, suave-radiating icons. Their versatility means you can dress them up or down for winter or summer. You can layer them over any coloured fitted turtleneck or a simple shirt; either way, they’ll transform your outfit into a look that feels bold and effortless. My mood always follows.

2. Heeled Mary Janes

Another classic: Mary Jane heels. With their signature strap and retro look, they are a perfect balance between playful and sophisticated. They can be paired with wide-leg slacks for a more formal look, or your favourite jeans for a modern twist. Their elegance is unmatched and will instantly elevate your look. The heel height offers a little lift, without sacrificing comfort, which makes them a great option for all-day wear. Every time I hear the shoes click against the ground, I swear it gives me that extra bit of encouragement to get me through the day!

3. A Pair of Hoop Earrings

I only understood the power accessories once I began to incorporate them into my everyday looks. Every jewellery enthusiast’s collection includes a pair of hoops! Whether gold or silver is your vibe, hoop earrings can be worn with anything. Bohomoon’s non-tarnish and waterproof jewellery is great for taking on the day, letting you focus on what matters without the worry of wear and tear. They have a great selection of hoops, whether you prefer thinner or thicker styles. Simple hoop earrings will add a touch of flair to the simplest outfits. Just like the Mary Jane heels, the clink of my earrings against my earphones reminds me that those small, personal touches make me feel a bit more assured, even on the cloudiest days.

4. Tinted Lip Balm

This MUA-tinted lip balm is a perfect addition to your daily routine and an essential in my bag. Perfect for the broke university student budget, it delivers just the right touch of colour and hydration to keep you looking fresh through long, gloomy days. It is my go-to on both busy and lazy days. It may be small, but just a quick swipe will brighten up my look and mood!

5. A Messenger Bag

If you want to ever feel like the main character of a coming-of-age movie, you need a messenger bag. While you might be stressing about the many essays that desperately need your attention or are just feeling down, a messenger bag is a reliable companion that keeps your essentials and you organised. They have spacious compartments to hold everything a student might need. I love to personalise my messenger bag by adding different charms and keyrings. This bag combines style and convenience, helping you navigate your day with ease.

While these suggestions may be simple to some, for me they made a huge difference. They boosted my energy, elevated my mood and overall made me feel more capable when winter was kicking my ass. So now that the temperature is dropping and the deadlines are piling up, I remember that these small choices make a massive difference in how I feel.