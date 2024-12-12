Bridgerton’s Regency Revival: How Corsets And Petticoats Are Reintroducing Hyper-Femininity To Women’s Wardrobes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No need to introduce this Netflix show that has taken the world by storm. This delightful romance set in a Austen-inspired atmosphere brought colour, satin, and passion to the lives of over 110 million viewers during its first season. The Bridgerton brothers and sisters’ love stories have not just entertained Netflix aficionados but have also had an impact on the style of the audience’s wardrobe.

The show’s stylist, Ellen Mirojnick, is a true genius whose work was rewarded with an Emmy for the biopic Behind the Candelabra (2013). You have probably already seen her outfits either in the famous The Greatest Showman (2017) or Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019). With Bridgerton she did an amazing job by reshaping traditional regency silhouettes into flourish and colourful garments.

Although set in the Regency Era, the show never aspires to accurately portray the time period. Instead, it uses Regency fashion as a starting point to create a vibrant and whimsical fictional world. The costumes are notably extravagant, combining Regency-era silhouettes with vibrant colours, sequins, and a touch of modern glamour. This distinctive aesthetic sparked widespread interest in corsets, puffed sleeves, and frilly designs, shaping trends in mainstream fashion and inspiring collaborations with designers and luxurious brands. The fantasy, romantic, and playful style captivated audiences globally, evident in the numerous Bridgerton-inspired collections from ready-to-wear brands like Stradivarius.

We live in a fast-paced society that demands perfection in every aspect of life. Rationality and efficiency have become the dominant values, often overshadowing emotions and the so-called trivialities of life. In this context, the resurgence of frivolous fashions adorned with frills and ribbons might seem like an indulgent contradiction, a stark contrast to a world obsessed with productivity. Yet, I believe that fashion is not only about practicality but is also a medium for joy and self-expression. Ribbons, for instance, offer a playful escape from the pressures of daily life, reminding us to embrace creativity and have fun amidst the stresses of real life. Thus, Bridgerton pastel tones and bows reflects a backlash against practicality and a desire for clothing to be expressive and delightful rather than utile.

Furthermore, I believe that this girly style is symptomatic of a desire to return to ‘traditional femininity’ within fashion trends. For some time now, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok have come across micro trends celebrating hyper-feminine styles like the cottagecore trend. The lattest appeared during the pandemic and conveyed an idealized bucolic countryside way of life. The cottagecore is rooted in the principles of the slow living movement, which invites individuals to reassess their priorities and embrace the present moment. It champions a return to nature and simplicity as a counterbalance to the relentless pace of modern life. This lifestyle was accompanied by the wearing of colourful, flowery clothes and feminine Bridgerton-style bustiers. Thus, it appears that some women find self-expression through wearing girly clothes, suggesting a shift in women’s fashion. This trend was further legitimized by Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie and the ‘Barbiecore’ phenomenon. Following its release, women’s shops saw a surge in pink, girly accessories and clothing. In a not-so-subtle nod to the trend, several fashion brands even launched Barbie-themed collections. In short, all the girls on TikTok and Instagram have at one time or another wanted to look like Barbie.

In a nutshell, Bridgerton not only transformed women’s romantic fantasies and expectations, but also infused their wardrobes with a new sense of femininity and elegance, making fashion feel more playful, joyful and effortlessly pretty.