Bonfire Night: Why Do We Continue To Celebrate Britain’s Strangest Holiday?

As Halloween festivities draw to a close, and nights grow longer and darker, millions of Britons are gearing up to celebrate the failed assassination of a king from more than 400 years ago. Weird, right?

Most people know the rhyme, “Remember, remember the 5th of November, gunpowder, treason, and plot; I see no reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot.” But why mustn’t we forget this one specific conspiracy? Similar assassination plots, like the Fenian Dynamite Campaign or the Cato Street Conspiracy are often lost in memory despite being more recent. So why has the story of Guy Fawkes continued to resonate with the British public?

Perhaps we are fascinated by the historical drama of it all; conniving villains, a triumphant king, betrayal and torture all make for a great story. Theatrically, Fawkes being caught red-handed with 36 barrels of gunpowder adds great suspense.

Or perhaps the reason for our fascination is the nostalgia of tradition. I am certainly not alone in having fond November memories in primary school, recanting the events of the plot, writing letters and poems about Guy Fawkes, and making fireworks-inspired arts projects. These shared memories encourage the preservation of bonfire night traditions.

The holiday also promotes and preserves community spirit. Growing up in a small rural village, Bonfire night was considered a big social event. People from surrounding areas would come together, huddling around a bonfire with a sparkler or toffee apple in hand and look up at the tapestry of fireworks in the sky. There is definitely something to be said for having a reason to gather together, breaking up the isolation of the approaching winter months.

However, Bonfire Night is not always as cosy as it is in my sleepy corner of the Cotswolds. Culturally, Guy Fawkes represents something bigger than an effigy flung onto a fire; he has become an anti-hero of sorts. Frustrated with Catholic persecution and seeking to practice his religion openly, it was this endeavour for freedom that led him to violence. Today, masks of Guy Fawkes (popularised by the film V for Vendetta) are worn worldwide in protests against government corruption. The masks, expressing collective anonymity and solidarity, link various causes to a man who died for attempting to change his country for the better.

The celebrations of Bonfire Night have become increasingly politicised since 1605. For centuries now, Guy Fawkes has been replaced on the flames by figures such as Napoleon Bonaparte, Margaret Thatcher, and Boris Johnson. This modern Bonfire night shifts resentment from rebels like Guy Fawkes to figures in power, such as political leaders. The celebration can now serve as an opportunity for the public to criticise unjust governance.

Ultimately, Bonfire Night means different things to different people. Like many British traditions it has evolved far from its origins, but it seems like it is here to stay, and if it holds meaning to people, why shouldn’t it? So, whether you celebrate for the history, the symbolism or simply for the fireworks, happy 5th of November – and here’s to keeping Britain’s strangest traditions alive!