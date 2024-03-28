Accessories I Swear By

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you often step outside feeling as though your outfit is just incomplete?

We all know that accessories are key in curating character-filled looks, but it can be quite overwhelming not knowing where to start (considering there are so many options). It’s all about innovation. Accessories are not single-use, outfits are repeatable and a piece of ribbon can be utilised in a variety of ways.

You throw on a pair of jeans, chuck on a top, some trainers and leave. Obviously there is nothing wrong with this, but if you are looking to spice up your style, then we can view these clothes as a foundation and not the finished product. I view my outfits as a canvas, almost a challenge to see how much it can be accessorised.

buckle in!

We’ll start off with belts. Belts just hold up your pants, right? Wrong. Belts can be the focal point of an outfit if you style it right.

Don’t be afraid to switch them up too; there are rope belts, chain belts, bead belts and more. You can even double them up! Stacking belts is nothing new to the fashion world, but we’ve began to see a resurrection in double belts at runways (notably Miu Miu).

I recommend finding belts at charity shops; you can find really interesting styles with character that you wouldn’t find in a high-street store. Some of my most favourite belts have come from here, with prices as low as £2.

I have a gorgeous Murex seashell belt (courtesy of my Aunt) reserved for all of my outfits in the summer. I picture myself styling this with beach outfits, flowing skirts, and decked out with my favourite (and some secondhand) gold jewellery.

clasp on!

I am a sucker for jewellery and you should be too! It’s no doubt that jewellery is powerful. It boosts your confidence and it’s fun to wear. Jewellery really is for everybody, it can fit any aesthetic and it suits everyone!

I like to apply the ‘More is More’ logic to my jewellery. I layer my bangles, rings and necklaces. A bit of arm candy never hurts anyone. I like to source my jewellery from charity shops and vintage stores, sometimes even market stalls. There are really no rules when it comes to wearing jewellery, I wear a total of about twenty rings, with only ten fingers. I love how it decorates my body. Even mixing metals is fine, I love the look of a gold and silver stack of bangles!

step out!

Sometimes the key to elevating your outfit is what you put on your feet! Why restrict yourself to just one style of shoe when there are hundreds to explore? It’s as simple as switching out plain trainers for trainers with extra details. For example, you could go for a high-top, chunkier platform or even one of my favourites, velcro fastenings! It’s the little details that add so much to an outfit. I even enjoy swapping out plain white laces for thicker black laces, especially if my shoe has a black colour-way. Some of my favourite trainers are the Nike Utempos, Adidas Forums, and Adidas Campus 00s (platform shoes).

If you want to venture further than trainers, I’d suggest going for boots or flats/pumps. You can even experiment with square or pointed toes, kitten heels and sling-backs. I’m in love with how a pointed-toe looks with a straight leg or baggier jean/trouser.

Other ways to pep your step (if you will), is by wearing funky socks! Extra points if they’re colourful or have ruffles. It could either add a pop of colour to your outfit, or compliment a colour that you’re already wearing. What we don’t realise, is that we can also decorate our shoes. As aforementioned, switching out different laces can really elevate the shoe, so why not use ribbon? You could also tie ribbon around a kitten heel, letting it wrap around your ankles. Broaches, badges and charms all work too!

heads up!

If you’re really looking to spice up your style from head to toe, let’s start with your head!

I’ve seen an absolute boom in hairclips; star shaped, plain metal, silver or gold, a little or a lot. People have been going crazy with those little hairclips we used to lose as children (and maybe even now). If you can bring yourself to maintaining your collection now, then I’d suggest giving it another try, 2024 style. This involves placing each clip as if it is a hairband lining your head. Hairbands in general have also begun to gain traction, specifically jersey material bands or Alice bands. Ribbons can also be used in place of these hairbands, or even tied at the end of your plaits. Of course, we must not forget hats. Hats can be the perfect accessory to an outfit, from a beanie to a sports cap or even a flat cap.

Since 2020, claw clips have gone viral, understandably. I still love a claw clip because it gives me range, from the spiky 90s style updo, to the more Pamela Anderson style updo. A tip I’ve learnt from TikTok is that, if you enjoy the way your ponytail looks as you’re holding it up with your hands (but cannot achieve it when you finally tie it), Banana Clips are for you. Working with every hair type, the banana clip can help you to achieve a gorgeous effortless ponytail. Inversely, slick-back is also in. Wet looks and slick back ponytails or buns, secured with gel and hairspray can also elevate your look. I also enjoy the variety of hairstyles that you can achieve with gel, such as finger-waves on shorter hair.

Honourable mentions

TEXTURES & PATTERNS

I think a really interesting way to elevate your outfit is by mixing elements of texture and pattern. Take wool, plaid and ruffles, and you have yourself a Vivienne Westwood inspired outfit. Don’t be afraid to combine textures, as it makes the outfit all the more compelling. I also like the idea of mixing harder materials, such as leather (faux or vintage) with softer materials, like silk and flowery motifs, creating a cool contrast in your outfit.

SILHOUETTES

An easy way to switch up your style from the get-go is by changing out your basics for more interesting pieces. It is important to have some basics in your wardrobe, however try to find pieces that speak out to you more than a plain T-shirt. For example, the T-shirt could be more relaxed fitting, cropped or have cap-sleeves. It may have a different neckline or a specific detail on it that just makes it more exciting as a garment. This can be applied to trousers too. Changing out skinny or mom jeans to straight legs or flares/bootcut can really make an outfit special. I love a baggy jean, especially if it is low-waisted. Experiment with low-rise and mid-rise trousers! Even layering a skirt over a baggy trouser can be an interesting staple for an outfit. Bloomers or ‘jorts’ can be swapped out for a basic short.

At the end of the day, you have your own relationship with fashion and nothing can stop you from wearing what you want.