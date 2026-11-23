This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JWU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why is Gen-Z so obsessed with De-Influencing?

“You need this.” “Run, don’t walk.” “This changed my life.” We’ve all heard these phrases while scrolling on TikTok. But lately, Gen-Z is starting to ask a different question: Do I actually need it? For years, we have seen many trends surface on the internet. Some of these trends include VSCO girls, known for scrunchies and Hydro Flasks, the clean girl aesthetic, which focuses on slicked back buns and simple outfits, and Y2K, which brings back early 2000s fashion like low rise jeans and colorful accessories. But with new trends constantly surfacing or resurfacing, Gen-Z is starting to question if spending money on the newest trend is really worth it, or if it is just going to go out of style within the next few months. There has been this cycle of social media influencing what Gen-Z should or should not buy, from skin care, new clothes, water bottles, and even food. A product can go viral overnight, and suddenly everyone feels the need to have it. Now, instead of feeding into the influence, Gen-Z has decided to push back and take a different approach to shopping.

What Is De-Influencing and Why Is It Popular?

Social media has shifted from influencers constantly promoting products to a new trend of creators telling audiences what not to buy. Rather than content creators saying, “You need this product,” they’ll say something like, “Honestly, don’t waste your money on this.” They may continue to explain that the product is too expensive, impractical, or just not as good as everyone on TikTok makes it out to be. De-influencing has gained popularity because many young people are becoming frustrated with the pressure to follow every new trend. The constant pressure to keep up with the latest thing and every new product can be overwhelming and expensive. This is causing people to appreciate what they already own and avoid overconsumption.

Is De-Influencing Actually Influencing?

However, is de-influencing actually making a difference? By telling people what products to avoid, de-influencers are still shaping consumers’ purchasing decisions, just by encouraging them not to buy something. Some creators may genuinely dislike a product, while others may use negative reviews to gain followers, views, and engagement. Creators can turn negative commentary into forms of strategic marketing to influence their audience on what they should, or in this case, should not purchase. While telling their audience not to purchase a product, creators often recommend cheaper alternatives, indirectly encouraging a different purchase. Despite still being a form of influence, the trend can help consumers think more carefully before spending money on unnecessary products.

In a world where social media makes spending money easier than ever, learning to question these expectations by asking ourselves, “Would I buy this if I hadn’t seen it online?” might be one of the most valuable trends of all.