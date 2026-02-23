This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JWU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Saturday, February 21, is World Pangolin Day, and if there’s a time to pay attention, it’s now.

Shy, solitary, and entirely harmless, pangolins are one of nature’s most fascinating animals. Tragically, every 3 minutes, one is poached. Pangolins, the world’s most trafficked animals, are a perfect reminder that small actions can spark big change.

So, What Even Is a Pangolin?

Pangolins are small mammals native to Africa and Asia, and they hold a pretty remarkable distinction: they’re the only mammals on Earth with keratin scales, the same material that makes up your fingernails. When threatened, they curl into a tight ball, which works great against natural predators. Against humans, though, it’s proven devastatingly ineffective.

All eight species of pangolins are currently at risk of extinction. Over a million have been poached in the last decade alone, meaning by the time you finish reading this article, an innocent animal will have been taken from the wild. Between 2016 and 2019, authorities seized over 200 tonnes of pangolin scales, and that’s likely just a fraction of what actually moves through trafficking networks.

Why Are They Being Hunted?

The demand is multi-layered, which is part of what makes this crisis so hard to stop. Pangolin scales are a longtime ingredient in traditional Asian medicine, believed (without scientific support) to treat everything from skin conditions to infertility, and theirand. Their meat is considered a luxury in some markets. BAnd before international trade bans took effect, their distinctive scaled skin was used to make cowboy boots, belts, and handbags, with the U.S. once being one of the largest importers of pangolin leather.

The ripple effect of that leather trade is still being felt. As pangolin leather became unavailable, U.S. importers shifted to arapaima, a giant Amazonian fish with similarly patterned skin, now facing its own overfishing crisis as a result.

The Networks Behind the Trade

This isn’t just opportunistic poaching. Research from WWF and the Wildlife Justice Commission shows that pangolin trafficking is run by sophisticated criminal networks that have been operating for decades, using the same infrastructure they use to move counterfeit goods and illegal drugs. They use shell companies, falsified shipping documents, and exploit the sheer volume of global cargo. In Asia alone, 300 tons of pangolin products were intercepted from 2015 to 2021, and that’s with less than 2% of shipping containers ever being inspected.

Vietnam is the largest recipient of pangolin scales, despite laws that carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison. Twenty-seven countries have been identified as involved in the trade as sources, transit points, or destinations.

What’s Being Done?

The good news is that the response is becoming more sophisticated too. WWF’s Asia-Pacific Counter Illegal Wildlife Trade Hub is deploying AI-powered cargo screening to flag suspicious shipments before they arrive, and training financial crime professionals to identify money laundering tied to wildlife trafficking. In the Philippines, organizations like IAPWA have conducted rescue raids that have pulled pangolins out of bamboo crates and bamboo baskets, intercepting them before they could be sold for meat or scales.

As Sir David Attenborough put it in a video for TRAFFIC: “Pangolins are very important for the whole ecosystem. The sheer humanity of not looking after such a beautiful, gentle animal as a pangolin breaks my heart.” These creatures aren’t just fascinating, they’re ecologically essential, and their loss would be a failure of basic humanity.

What Can You Do?

Awareness genuinely matters here. The more people know about pangolins, the harder it becomes for demand to quietly sustain itself. Follow organizations like WWF, TRAFFIC, and IAPWA. Share what you know. And the next time you see a product made from exotic leather, it’s worth asking where it actually came from.

These quietly remarkable creatures deserve a fighting chance, and World Pangolin Day is a reminder that the fight is still very much ongoing.