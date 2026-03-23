Blast Through the Past

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JWU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Beloved eclectic design details from the 1980s are making a comeback on the Runway in New York Fall/ Winter 2026 this past week.

The mood of the runway has taken a sharp turn, bringing back styles and details from the past. We’re seeing accentuated silhouettes with dramatic shoulders and wide pants or skirts. Michael Kors has designed a striking red maxi dress with a bubble silhouette, asymmetrical hemmed tier, and a classic crew neck sleeveless bodice. This is a modern take on the infamous 80’s balloon skirt that was a must-have.

In addition to the puffy aesthetic, Ralph Lauren designed a metallic peplum jacket with puffed sleeves. Keeping the concept of 80’s design details, the necklines seen are very classic to this decade. Classic v-neck, notch lapel, boat neckline, crew neckline, straight neckline, turtle neck, and a soft sweetheart neckline. The concept of modest elegance, paired with less revealing necklines and a focus on design details, has become more prevalent on the runway.

Akvans has designed a steel grey fitted leather corset, with a soft sweetheart bodice, a higher waistline, and pleated, puffy, wide-leg pants. Again pulling those beloved design details from the 80’s with the neckline, exaggerated waist line, and the dramatically puffy pants. A minimal, less exciting, and muted aesthetic of the 80’s, where the color palette is very earthy, showcasing a variety of browns, greens, stone colors, black, and red, or another striking warmer color here and there.



One thing I’ve noticed is that the color brown is here to stay. It has weaseled its way back into the industry and become a hot craze. From brown fridges to brown furs to brown leathers, the color has been pretty common in just about every show, almost reaching the same tier as the color black. Designers are also giving us a lot of texture. Fringe, lace, and fur have become the most common so far, but the variety is growing rapidly. Ruffles, feathers, and sheer materials are also reemerging onto the runway, shying away from the confined box of the minimal clean girl aesthetic.

Another interesting aspect that has been common in each collection is the mood. It isn’t very cheerful or upbeat. The majority of what we’re seeing is this sad corporate aesthetic. The models’ looks are well put together, but the look isn’t allowing them to truly feel and express themselves. With the lack of color and the odd exaggerations of the silhouettes, the mood is painting a picture of discomfort. I think this aligns with the American Zeitgeist, the current mood of the time. Due to current events with the United States Politics, recent shootings all over the country, and the power dynamics in the economy, the mood isn’t very cheerful. We’re seeing designers embody this emotion in their collections. The dramatic design details are a result of the emotions, rebelling against what is expected, but still keeping the design “modest” to abide by the times.