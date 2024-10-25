What Rory Gilmore’s Downfall Taught Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Where you lead I will follow…anything but Rory Gilmore’s influence. Gilmore Girls is a teen drama that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of fall, and every autumn I do a rewatch of the beloved classic. While the show is known for its iconic love triangles, the timeless debate over who Rory’s best boyfriend was (it’s Logan BTW), and its representation of a strong bond between a mother and daughter, it is also infamously known for depicting the downfall of none other than the main character: Rory Gilmore.

Gilmore Girls tells more than just the tale of two caffeine addicts who talk fast and make niche references; it serves to show just how damaging burnout can be. The first time I watched the show in high school, I strongly related to Rory’s character and her drive for journalism. Any viewer of the show easily found themselves inspired by Rory and how she always prioritized academics above all else, even at the expense of her own relationships (sorry not sorry, Dean).

It’s often difficult to find a balance between working hard and working too hard, and Rory’s character arc certainly showed the effects of the latter. Her drive for success during high school was what ultimately led to her defeat, especially in the Yale years. Rory spent (pretty much) her whole life with her eyes set on the prize: Harvard. When faced with adversity, she could no longer fight it with resilience. In one scene, Mitchum Huntzberger infamously says, “You don’t got it,” to Rory, referring to her not-so-hopeful future as a journalist. What did she decide to do? Quit. The exact opposite of what she should have done.

While her decision had every viewer frustrated, it also warned us that creating a balance between work, academics, and relationships is vital in one’s life. While every college girl spends her days trying to channel her inner Rory Gilmore, it’s important to acknowledge how, TBH, she may not be the best role model. Treat yourself to a coffee break, a night out with friends, or a night alone with a candle and a good book. Trust me, you deserve it.