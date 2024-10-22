Top 5 K-Beauty Products That Are Worth A Try

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Skincare is an important step in our daily routine. Cleansing, moisturizing, hydrating, and protecting are all key steps to skincare! Korean skincare has been taking over the internet lately, especially on TikTok! Over the past year, I’ve started using K-beauty products to improve my skin, and I’ve seen miracles. This is because, unlike western skincare, which primarily focuses on exfoliation and chemicals to improve the skin barrier, Korean skincare takes a more natural approach by adding essential nutrients to products the skin needs to be nourished and hydrated. Some examples include Ginseng root, which is an anti-aging ingredient, and rice water, which helps brighten the skin. That being said, here are top five of my favorite skincare products that are definitely worth a try!

Disclaimer: Different products work for different skin types, so always consult a dermatologist before trying out new skincare products.

SPF is an important step in our daily routine! Our skin needs to be protected from the suns harmful UV rays, so wearing sunscreen daily is essential to keep our skin healthy. According to dermatologist Dr. Anna Chien, sunscreen is one of the best ways to prevent sunburns, skin cancer, and early aging. Normally, sunscreens usually leave an uncomfortable, greasy white cast on our face, which is a big skincare pet peeve. However, Korean skincare has found the solution to keeping our skin protected without a white cast. In fact, Korean sunscreens also have ingredients that nourishes our skin. My favorite sunscreen is the Skin 1004 Hyalu-Cica Water Fit Sun Serum! This product has done as it promised, by protecting my skin from the sun without a white cast, no matter how much I put on! One key ingredient is Centella Asiatica (Cica), which is a plant that soothes, hydrates, and heals the skin, while also being known for its anti-aging properties! If you’re looking for a working, and affordable, SPF recommendation, this Skin 1004 SPF is your new BFF!

Looking for a cream that will repair your skin barrier? I gotchu! This Ceramide-rich cream is a special moisturizer made specifically for repairing damaged skin, and it’s formulated specifically for sensitive skin. Dermatology Physician Assistant Clara Wilson states that ceramides are what helps strengthen skin barrier, advance skin protection, and add/lock in moisture. This moisturizer also contains Ceramide capsules which dissolve as you massage it into your skin. These capsules are one of many essential ingredients made to strengthen your skin barrier. In my opinion, this product also gives you the glowiest skin you ever seen before you go to bed. Plus, you only need a dime sized amount every time you use it. You can also use this as a hand cream to strengthen your skin barrier on your hands too!

This is popularly known as the “vegan alternative to snail mucin”. If you didn’t have the best experience with snail mucin, then you and the Mixsoon bean essence might work out. This 3-in-1 product is known to moisturize, hydrate, and even exfoliate! This product’s main ingredient is fermented soybean extract. Dr. Marisa Garshick, a certified dermatologist, explains that fermentation makes ingredients more potent, as well as doing a great job at reducing skin irritation and sensitivity. In both the AM and PM, you can use this product as a daily hydrating serum. For PM, you can use this as a natural exfoliator 2-3 times a week. To exfoliate, you put the essence on your skin, then rub in circles until you feel particles, which are dead skin cells. When you exfoliate dead skin cells, you are giving your skin a smoother texture, while makes you less likely to breakout again. This essence also gives you an incredibly soft and glowy makeup base. So not only is it a good alternative to snail mucin, but it works as a great primer too!

This is the toner everyone is talking about. As the name of the toner says, it contains 77% Heartleaf extract. Just like Centella Asiatica, heartleaf is an amazing plant which is anti-inflammatory, as well as soothes down irritated skin. Other than heartleaf, the toners other main ingredients are glycerin, which moisturizes the skin, and panthenol, which strengthens the skin barrier. If you normally experience redness, you need to give this toner a try. However, it is also important to patch test for this product before officially using it. Although board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michele Koo explained that heartleaf is a great moisturizer, dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman has stated that some people can have a tingling reaction to the product, and that patch testing on your arm should come first.

This is one of Anua’s newest products to come out, with its goal being to effectively fade stubborn dark spots and even out skin tone. Some say the effectiveness works as fast as two weeks, but results vary from person to person. Either way, its definitely worth trying. Dermatologist Jennifer Herrmann explains that niacinamide is a great skin brightening ingredient. She also stated that niacinamide helps fix sun damage and restore cellular energy in the skin, which is why lots of dermatologists usually recommend products containing niacinamide. Another thing customers love about this product that it’s fragrance free, which means it’s also suitable for sensitive skin. It is best to start this serum by using it 1-2 times a week, since both niacinamide and tranzemic acid are “active” ingredients (an ingredient that is made to target specific skin concern). If your skin is used to it, you can eventually try using it daily.

Overall, Korean skincare is popular because the products contain ingredients that are very beneficial for your skin. There’s a reason several K-beauty products are becoming a viral TikTok sensation right now; they have natural ingredients that are gentle yet very effective for the skin! Maybe these skincare products will work for you or maybe they won’t, but either way, definitely speak with your dermatologist to see if these products are worth trying!