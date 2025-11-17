This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who is always on the go, or being pulled into a million different directions, being stressed has taught me a few tips and tricks. Small habits can change the trajectory of my day, making it just a little bit easier. Below are three small habits that make my life less stressful that you can try and implement.

Making Your Bed It doesn’t have to be right when you wake up, but making your bed is so beneficial. It will make you feel like your life is so much more put together. Having a clean surface can elevate the look in your room, making you feel less stressed. Additionally, once your bed is made you have a place you can lay down that doesn’t feel lumpy, and you have a flat area you can put items on to organize or address later! Pack Your Bag The Night Before A few extra minutes to start the day can make a huge difference. Packing your backpack or bag the day before can prevent you from running around in the morning looking for what you need. Even if it is as simple as just putting a single notebook in the night before, it’s one less thing to do! Snack Prep As someone who likes to snack throughout the day, I sometimes never know what I want. “Snack prepping” makes a huge difference for those times when I am just staring into the fridge. On a weekend, or whenever you do your grocery shopping, I try to find 2-3 snacks that can be a grab and go. Once I’m back home, I separate them into containers or bags throughout the week. Then, whether I’m in class, or at home, I have something ready to go!

Hopefully these habits can help make your life a little less stressful, or guide you to find your own!