If you’re like me, then you’re probably obsessed with the idea of starting a bullet journal. I’ve seen post after post on TikTok and Instagram of girls doing the cutest spreads for their journal. And honestly, bullet journal spreads can be anything! You could “junk journal” by throwing all of your receipts and concert tickets onto a page, or draw doodles everywhere with photos of you and your friends. You can even set up trackers throughout the month to show your progress with certain habits like going to the gym or drinking a gallon of water each day. It’s really simple and can be anything that you want it to be. Now, where do you start? I’ve compiled some of my favorite things to use for you to check out!

Journal

I love the dotted Moleskin journals from Target, but $25 is way too expensive for me, so I always settle for the version from Michaels. It’s one of the best dupes I’ve found, and usually costs between $5-$10 depending on if you want a plain color or a patterned one.

Markers

I love to draw in my bullet journal, and I’m way too stocked up on markers from all the different brands I’ve tried. Here are a few of my favorites from least expensive to most expensive:

This might sound insane, but I bought these during my senior year of high school and they just dried out (after four whole years!). They do bleed through the pages if you buy a cheaper journal with lower quality paper, but if that happens I usually just glue the pages together so you can’t tell. They only cost $5 and are the perfect dupe for the Ohuhu Alcohol Markers (which usually retail for around $40!).

I bought these at Michaels for $15 and absolutely love them when it comes to the range of colors. They’re also super convenient to switch back and forth from the felt tip to the thicker side. They come in 36-packs or 72-packs, and when my 36-pack dries out I’m definitely splurging on the 72-pack because they’re my absolute favorite.

These are technically highlighters, but I constantly use them in my bullet journal. They’re perfect for creating titles or small doodles around anything I put on the page. They’re typically $17.99 for the 15-pack, but they’re definitely worth it because you can also use them for class notes!

Scrapbook Paper and stickers

This brand has worked miracles on all of my spreads because their supplies are just so cute! I buy the bulk paper packs that come in a variety of designs and sizes because they last for so long. Their sticker packs are the same, and I find them super easy to store because they’re all in one booklet. This brand is always going on sale at Hobby Lobby (normally for about 40% off!), so just make sure that you wait for the specific week of a sale to buy them.

Whether you’re looking to be super fancy with your journal or just want something simple and consistent, I’m sure this list will help you narrow down which supplies to use. Happy journaling!