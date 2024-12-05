This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

As a frequent makeup wearer and buyer, I often find myself running to try out new makeup products, only to ditch them after a few weeks because they just aren’t good enough for my liking. It wasn’t until (semi) recently that I actually started to hit pan on my makeup products, prompting me to buy more. Now this only means one thing: that these products are actually worth it. Looking for some new makeup products to try? Look no further, because I’ve compiled a list of all of my makeup “empties”, meaning that they’re just that good.

I can’t even count how many empty lip oils from Milani I have in my makeup organizer. These lip oils range in flavors and shades, and are really just that good. Not only do they taste delicious (no I don’t eat them, but YKWIM), but they look absolutely amazing on the lips. I often find myself with chapped lips after using most lip oils and glosses, but Milani’s Fruit Fetish line has proven to be so hydrating (and non-sticky) on my lips. And for only $11.99, you really can’t go wrong.

I have bought and fully used genuinely every single shade of these, and if I could recommend one makeup product, it would absolutely be this.

Additionally, in writing this article, I made the mistake of going on Milani’s website and browsing the lip oil shades, resulting in me purchasing eight of their lip oils. (But to be fair, they gave me a 25% off code so technically, I’d be losing money if I didn’t buy them). If that doesn’t convince you to try out these lip oils, then I don’t know what will.

This was one of the first makeup products I’ve ever hit pan on. I am absolutely in love with Elf’s Power Grip Primer; it’s so sticky and keeps my makeup on all night! This is definitely one of my favorite makeup primers, as I’m currently on my third bottle, and I would absolutely recommend to all makeup enthusiasts.

I’d also like to add that I just recently started using Elf’s Jelly Pop Dew Primer. While I’d love to say that it’s the same as the regular Power Grip Primer, it just isn’t: it’s even better. Maybe I’m just delusional and biased because it smells exactly like watermelon Jolly Ranchers and comes in a pink bottle, but I’d absolutely recommend this primer over the Power Grip Primer in all honesty.

I have to be real with y’all: I am absolutely obsessed with this lip stain. Think Benetint, but a fraction of the price and cruelty-free. I used to be a big Benetint user, until learning that they test on animals. The Ulta Weightless Water Lip Stain, specifically in the shade Plum Paradise, looks beautiful on the lips and is so long-lasting as well. I’ve gone through three bottles at this point and I just can’t get enough!

I will say though, upon going on Ulta’s website, it appears that they’ve changed the packaging of their lip stain. I’m unsure if they’ve reformulated the product itself or just switched up the packaging, so def something to look into!

If you’re chronically online like me, you’ve probably heard all of the raving reviews about Milani’s Make It Last setting spray. And I’m here to say that the hype is absolutely worth it. This setting spray keeps my makeup on all night, and I even find myself waking up after a long night out after forgetting to wash my face with my makeup still perfectly in tact.

Pro tip: use the Elf Power Grip Primer and Milani’s setting spray for the perfect non-budging combo. Chef’s kiss.

The hype surrounding the Summer Fridays Lip Balm is so well-deserved. I’m so picky with lip balms, glosses, and oils, but this is absolutely one of my go-to staples (especially the cherry one). The shades are just impeccable, and they taste, feel, and look great on the lips too. While it is a bit pricey at $24 per lip balm, they are absolutely worth it.

What a mouthful! Although this product is one of my makeup empties, it does have its downsides. This concealer, while it does an absolutely great job at hiding eye-bags and brightening the under-eyes, is just a bit unsanitary. I apply concealer with my fingers, as it makes my makeup look for natural and helps prevent creasing. I often find that after a few weeks of using this product, it just collects tiny bits of particles and dust. Constantly swirling my finger around the tiny pot is definitely a bit too unsanitary for me, but nonetheless, I still find myself using it every time I do my makeup, especially on those natural makeup days.

If you’re a girlie who uses brushes for concealer, I’d 100% recommend this eye-brightener. But if you’re a girl who tends to blend her concealer in with her fingers like me, maybe stray away from this one. Either way, at such a low price of only $6, it’s worth a try either way!

I am absolutely obsessed with this brow glue. I’m genuinely on my 5th bottle, and I just can’t get enough! It keeps my brows perfectly in place all night. I will say, with this brow product being only 0.17 ounces, I feel like it’s inevitable to run out of product after only a few weeks (hence why I’m on my 5th bottle). Regardless, I’d still absolutely recommend to anyone looking to try out a new affordable brow gel!

Yep, another Elf product yet again! I absolutely adore Elf’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and find that it adds the perfect glowiness to my base. I often mix this with a skin tint and it gives an absolutely seamless look. Trust me, this product deserves absolutely all of the hype it gets.

Maybe you’re looking for some new makeup products to splurge on, or maybe you’re just curious to read about all of my makeup empties; either way, I’d definitely recommend each and every one of these makeup products!