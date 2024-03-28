This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Elf is known to be one of the best drugstore makeup brands out there, mainly for its cheap prices and infamous “dupes” of other high-end brands. If you know me, then you’ll know that I am a huge Elf enthusiast, so why not give y’all some of Elf’s best makeup dupes?

Elf’s release of their $14 Halo Glow Liquid Filter may be one of their most famous dupes, known for being the same as Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter, which sells for $49. The packaging is almost identical, and so is the product, as Elf’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter is one of my go-to makeup staples that I use every day! I would 100% recommend the Halo Glow Liquid Filter if you’re looking for a subtle glow while also trying to stay budget-friendly.

Elf came out with a brow lift for only $6, replicating Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Freeze, which retails for $26. While I haven’t been able to muster the courage to spend almost $30 on Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Freeze, I have tried Elf’s brow lift and it is mind-boggling that it sells for only $6. It keeps my brows in place ALL DAY and I absolutely love it!

One of Elf’s more recent makeup drops is their Camo Liquid Blush, retailing for $7. This blush has been heavily compared to Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which sells for $23. Rare Beauty’s liquid blush is known for its insane pigmentation, so Elf made sure not to disappoint when it came to the pigment! The shades are incredibly similar for both makeup products but I must admit, I use Elf’s Camo Liquid Blush (in the shade Suave Mauve) every day and I don’t know how I ever lived without it! I truly believe that this is one of Elf’s best dupes yet.

Elf came out with a Camo CC Cream, flaunting its full-coverage natural finish, with SPF 30 included. This product is almost identical to IT Cosmetics’ CC Cream. Elf’s CC Cream is one of their more expensive products, going for $15, while IT Cosmetics’ CC Cream retails for $47. Unfortunately, I am not a full-coverage girly so I haven’t had the chance to try either of these products, but I’ve heard only great things about Elf’s Camo CC Cream.

Elf has recently released a Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen (what a mouthful!) for only $8, which has been compared to Tarte Cosmetics’ Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, which retails for $24. Along with the incredibly similar packaging, Tarte and Elf both have very similar shades for their lip plumper, the only difference being Tarte having a more expansive shade range. I’d definitely recommend checking out Elf’s Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen, because you really can’t beat that price!

Elf has come out with a Glow Reviver Lip Oil for $8, which is known to be a dupe for Dior’s Lip Glow Oil, which sells for a whopping $40. Not only is Elf’s Glow Reviver Lip Oil an amazing cruelty-free alternative, but EIGHT DOLLARS?! I must admit, Elf’s Lip Oil has very little pigment, but it has a fresh minty scent and feels amazing on the lips. I bought all of Elf’s shades of their lip oil and I’d definitely recommend if you’re looking for a subtle lip oil to put on your lips, but you’re not willing to spend a full tank of gas for it!

Elf’s $10 Power Grip Primer honestly has to be one of their most famous products, known for being a dupe of Milk’s $38 Hydro Grip Primer. Not only did Elf come out with a pink version, containing 4% Niacinamide, but these two competing primers are genuinely identical. Elf absolutely killed it with this dupe, and I must admit, their power grip primer is my go-to primer that I use everyday! I would 100% recommend this primer if you’re looking for your makeup to stay in place all day.

Clinique’s $25 Almost Lipstick in Black Honey went viral for being considered a “universally flattering shade”, so Elf did not hesitate to dupe them! Soon after Clinique’s lipstick broke the internet, Elf came out with a Sheer Slick Lipstick Black Cherry for only $5. Yep, you heard that right. Five dollars! While I’ve tried Clinique’s Black Honey Lipstick and honestly wasn’t a fan, I haven’t had the chance to try Elf’s Sheer Slick Lipstick Black Cherry. However, I had seen shade-swatching videos and the two look practically identical! I’m definitely planning on buying Elf’s lipstick to add a pop of color to my lips, and you should too!

Have eight quarters in your car? Looks like you’re in luck! You can afford Elf’s new Cream Glide Lip Liners, which sell for only $2! These lip liners are an exact dupe for Makeup Forever’s Artist Color Pencils, which sell for $24, twelve times the price of Elf’s liners. While I haven’t tried Makeup Forever’s lip pencils (because honestly, I’m not willing to spend $24 on a single lip liner), I’ve seen a plethora of videos of people comparing the two and finding identical results, even down to the shade match. Elf’s Cream Glide Lip Liner is genuinely the best lip liner I have ever tried. They are so creamy and the shades are beautiful, along with being so long-lasting! I have recommended these lip liners to all of my friends and they have fallen in love with this product just as I have. I’ll stop raving about these lip liners now, but go try them!

Everyone remembers the insane hype around SuperGoop!’s Glowscreen SPF 40, so Elf made sure to come out with a dupe: their Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30. This acted as a sunscreen and makeup primer, allowing for a glowy, sun-protected look. These two products are identical, besides their insane price difference. Elf’s sunscreen sells for $14, while Supergoop!’s sunscreen sells for $38. Elf’s sunscreen was my go-to over the summer, but I found that I looked a little greasy, which is why they came out with a matte version: Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen SPF 35! I still use this as my go-to sunscreen, as I love the matte summertime look. I would definitely recommend using either of these Elf products, because they’re under $15 and practically the same as Supergoop!’s $38 sunscreen! And seriously, who is going to spend $38 on sunscreen?

I must say, Elf did not release this dupe quietly! Benefit’s Roller Lash Curling Mascara had gained increasing popularity for being a great mascara wand, so Elf came out with an identical dupe: Lash ‘N Roll Mascara. The packaging and even the name are almost identical, and the only big difference is that Elf’s mascara goes for $6 and Benefit’s mascara goes for $29. Elf’s Lash ‘N Roll Mascara was my favorite mascara for a solid few months, before I realized that waterproof mascaras work better on my lashes. I’d still definitely recommend this product if you only have a few bucks to spend and you aren’t a fan of waterproof mascara!

Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm went absolutely viral a few months ago, but being $19 for less than half an ounce and not being cruelty-free were the two biggest reasons why I couldn’t bring myself to buy it. This was until Elf came out with their Squeeze Me Lip Balm, in a variety of delicious shades, retailing for only $4! I bought all five of Elf’s lip balms and although I’m not the biggest lip balm fan, I was absolutely addicted to these. The scent is amazing and it feels so refreshing on the lips; you genuinely can’t lose with these, especially knowing they’re under $5!

Elf’s Ultra Precise Brow Pencil has to be my favorite brow pencil that I’ve ever tried, and for only $6?! You can’t get much better than that. I’ve found that Elf’s brow pencil is an exact dupe for Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz, coming from someone who has tried both brow pencils. I don’t hear many people talking about this dupe, and it’s something that shouldn’t go unacknowledged! Elf’s Ultra Precise Brow Pencil retails for $6, while Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz retails for $25. I am telling you guys, these products are identical, and with the price difference, you can’t skip out on Elf’s brow pencil!

One of my favorite Elf products is their Camo Color Corrector (specifically the blue shade), which does an amazing job at neutralizing orange tones with my foundations and skin tints that are a little too orange for my skin tone. This drop came soon after Tarte’s Shape Tape Corrector went viral, selling 0.2 ounces of product for a whopping $32. Elf’s Camo Color Corrector? $4. Elf’s Camo Color Corrector is absolutely amazing (I actually used it today) and I’d definitely recommend this product if you only have a few dollars to spend!

Elf came out with a Poreless Putty Primer, which has been described as a dupe for Tatcha’s The Silk Canvas Primer. Both primers are famous for creating a smooth finish on the skin. But just wait until you hear these price differences: Elf’s primer goes for $10 while Tatcha’s primer goes for $54 (for less than an ounce of product!). I used Elf’s Poreless Putty Primer for a while and although it did an amazing job at covering my pores, I just didn’t like the unhygienic packaging, knowing I had to dig my finger into the pot to get product. This is why Elf released a Liquid Poreless Putty Primer.

Elf’s Liquid Poreless Putty Primer, which has quickly been labeled as a dupe for Tatcha’s The Liquid Silk Canvas Primer, is one of my everyday makeup products whether I’m doing a light base of makeup or a full face. This primer does an amazing job at covering my pores, and for only $10! Compared to Tatcha’s $54 primer, this is an absolute steal. Elf’s Liquid Poreless Putty Primer won Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards of 2023, which I feel really proves how amazing this primer truly is!

Another Tarte mascara dupe! Tarte’s Tartelette Tubing Mascara went viral for being a great tubing mascara with the ability to easily come off with water, so Elf didn’t hesitate to come out with a dupe! Elf’s Lash XTNDR Mascara is practically the same mascara, but for 1/4 of the price. Elf’s tubing mascara is being sold for $7, while Tarte’s tubing mascara is sold for $27. A $20 price difference is insane, especially when the products are practically identical. While I haven’t tried either mascara because waterproof is the only mascara that truly works for me, I have heard raving reviews about Elf’s tubing mascara! Definitely worth a try.

While I’m not a big eyeshadow girl and haven’t had the opportunity to try it, I’ve heard nothing but raving reviews about Elf’s No Budge Matte Shadow Stick. These shadow sticks are one of Elf’s best sellers, as they retail for only $5! They have been compared to It Cosmetics’ Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, which retails for $25. A $20 price difference is crazy, especially when both products do practically the same thing. While It Cosmetics does have a larger range of colors, you can’t beat $5!