New Year, Hotter You: My Best Tips for Feeling Your Best in 2025

“75 hard” this, “glow-up by summer” that. The New Year ringing in is always a time for new goals to be set, but often times they are unobtainable for the average person. As a busy college student, finding the time and the budget for multiple workouts a day and an extensive skincare regimen around classes, work, and extracurriculars can feel overwhelming. However, as time as gone on, I have found some routines and tricks that work for me to help me feel my absolute best on the inside and outside.

Manifesting and Vision Boards

Speaking (or collaging) something into existence really does work. I have been making vision boards on Pinterest for the last five years, and I am always astonished with how it becomes reality. Throughout the year, I add pictures and quotes that I want to obtain in my real life, whether it be socially, academically, or in many other areas. Time after time, I am shocked by how many pictures I take or opportunities that arise that are practically identical to those on my vision board.

This year, I am taking it a step further and putting my goals and hopes into writing. On New Year’s Day, I created a vision board that had my goals for the year, like reading five new books and traveling to a new city, as well as some milestones I am planning to achieve, like graduating college! You can also include some silly ones, like going on an actual date with a Tinder match, just to encourage yourself to have fun and say “yes” more this year. I have already seen a couple of mine come true and been able to mark them off. Additionally, I made a manifestation board for the semester and hung up up next to my bedroom door. I included statements like “Love is all around me” and “I am cherishing time with friends” to really keep positive thoughts about my last semester of college in my subconscious and into my reality.

Fitness goals

Let’s be so clear about something: I am not by any means an athletic trainer, nor am I a doctor (yet), but that doesn’t change the fact that I love working out, and that exercise is good for your brain! My biggest piece of advice is to find multiple types of movement that you enjoy and mix it up. I have been a competitive swimmer my whole life, so practices and dry land conditioning (strength and mobility training) are the majority of my workouts; however, having more freedom in college has allowed me to explore many other types exercise that I enjoy. Whether it’s throwing around a football with friends or taking a workout class at UREC, there are so many ways to get moving. Here are some of my favorites:

Pilates/other workout videos (MadFit and Move With Nicole are my girls!)

Pickleball, racquetball, and other racket sports offered at UREC

Cardio Dance Party at UREC, or playing Just Dance at home (you can find videos on YouTube if you don’t have a Wii)

There are so many other ways to get up and active, you just have to experiment to find the ones that bring you the most joy.

Additionally, aside from making it a mission to try new ways of exercising, you can also set goals for yourself in ones you have gotten comfortable with. I’ve always had relatively visible abs, but I am making it a mission this year to really define them and strengthen my core as much as I can. I am not doing anything crazy to achieve this goal, and not punishing myself if I don’t, I just want to give myself something to work towards that I believe will make me even more confident in myself (I’m currently trying to do one Lilly Sabri ab workout every day, which truly takes only five to seven minutes of my time). If you find yourself setting goals though please remember to be kind to yourself. Everyone’s bodies are different, and what works better for someone else might not work for you, or vice versa. Have an open mind and remember that thinking negatively is the biggest barrier between you and your goals.

Self care, beauty, and style

Following trends is so out, especially when they don’t cater to who you really are as a person. The best way to find a look that makes you feel your hottest is to draw inspiration from days you’ve truly felt your best. For example, I always feel my prettiest in the summer time; the deep tan, blonde wavy hair, and going bare faced half the time. I realized a few years ago that I can always channel that look and feeling of bliss by being a little more high maintenance than usual. I started self-tanning during the winter months, using eyelash growth serum, and upped my skin care to feel my best naturally. I also have started to embrace my darker hair and am adding golden highlights instead of a full platinum moment. Channeling the times when I feel my best all the time has truly upped my confidence and glow from within.

Finding your colors is also important to being your best, glowy self. If you’re unsure where to start, getting a color analysis done to determine what palette suits you best (typically based on a combination of hair color, skin tone, and eye color) is a great place to start. Getting one done by a “professional” can be hundreds of dollars, but I like this website the best, as you can use multiple pictures of yourself in different lightings to be sure your results are accurate. I fluctuate between a true or cool summer, which I find to be fairly accurate, as I think I look my best in vibrant pinks and blues, but I also don’t 100% live off of the rules of what these palettes say do and don’t look good on me. Orange is not supposed to be one of my colors but it’s my favorite color, and I think it looks pretty good on me so I’ll wear it anyway. Aside from wearing colors that enhance your natural features, wearing clothing pieces that make you feel happy is just as important.

Confidence!

Above all, being confident in yourself is the key to being your hottest self. Even if you’re working hard in the gym, you’ll never reach your goals if you’re talking negatively to yourself. You’ll never feel your prettiest if every time you look in the mirror you tell yourself you’re not. And you’ll never have the academic and career success you could if you spend time doubting instead of grinding. Sometimes it’s hard to get into that mindset, but as the age old saying goes, “you have to fake it ’til you make it”. If you walk into every scenario like you’re the baddest b*tch there has ever been, even when you don’t feel like you are, it will eventually come naturally to you. Everyone is beautiful and talented in their own ways, and once you embrace and express who you really are, the world will be at your feet.