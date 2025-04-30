My Favorite Pieces of LGBTQ+ Media

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With recent attacks on trans rights and some conservative law-makers calling on the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, it’s been difficult to hold space for queer/trans joy. So here are some of my favorite LGBTQ+ movies, books, & TV shows to celebrate beautiful gay and trans people.

Also, for the books, I will be linking a used/thrifted book website. Obviously you don’t have to use it but buying used books is more sustainable and cheaper :). Another sustainable and free option is supporting your local library!

I Saw The TV Glow

This psychological horror film is a beautiful allegory for transness. The film follows the protagonist as they are introduced to their favorite TV show through a new friend just before that friend disappears. When the friend returns years later with an unbelievable story, the protagonist must grapple with the unbelievable reality that they are presented with. The film not only does a great job at exploring the fear of one’s own identity but is also a cinematic, well-crafted horror that any cinephile is sure to enjoy.

Heartstopper

Content warning: This show contains mentions of self-harm & eating disorders.

If you’re reading this article, chances are you’ve watched Heartstopper. If you haven’t, the show is about Charlie Spring, a gay British teenager, who develops a crush on the star rugby player, Nick Nelson. As Charlie and Nick become closer, they face bullying, Charlie’s overprotective best friend, his jealous ex, and their feelings for each other. The first season is just so heart-warming. I’ve watched it a million times. The show can be corny at times but what else would you expect from a gay teen romance?

The graphic novels which the series is based on are more mature, using more explicit language and taking on a slightly darker tone. I would recommend both mediums. Honestly, I don’t think I could choose one over the other. Both are amazing at exploring queerness and mental health issues through the eyes of teenagers. Plus, more adaptations could be coming since there’s an entire Heartstopper literary universe to explore! I’m planning on reading all of Alice Oseman’s literary works so mayhaps I’ll write an article letting y’all know how that goes…

One of my only complaints is that (at least in the series, I haven’t finished the novels) Elle Argent doesn’t get much screen time nor development. Elle is a young trans girl who experienced bullying because she is trans. In the third season, we get to explore her trans identity a bit more but not a lot. While it’s important to portray trans people living their lives without being defined by their trans identity, I wish the show provided as much of an in-depth representation of the trans experience as they do with the queer one. This would be especially beneficial now since trans people are being dehumanized in American politics. Maybe in the next season (if it gets renewed, fingers crossed). The show also has yet to address the difference of experience between its characters of color and white characters as part of the LGBTQ+ community. It seems odd that the series discusses queerness so often but ignores how it ties in with the characters’ racial identities.

Despite its flaws, Heartstopper is still an adorable show that has made me cry more times than I care to admit. As a teenage queer person, this show made me feel represented in a way I had never experienced before. It’s one of my favorite TV shows and I have the best taste ever so you should go watch it.

Red, White, & Royal Blue

I love both the movie and the book. Both surround the funny, heartwarming, and at times ridiculous fling between the Prince of England and the First Son of the United States. I don’t really think it matters whether you read the book or watch the movie first. The movie is more of your classic feel-good rom-com while the book is slightly more explicit and isn’t as joyful. I personally only read the book because I really enjoyed the movie, but then ended up liking the book better. So if you are going to pick one, pick the book. Still, I think Nicholas Galitzine’s heartfelt performance as Prince Henry is alone worth the watch. As much as I love Taylor Zakhar Perez, Galitzine out-acted everyone in this film.

Agatha All Along

As a Marvel fan, I cannot tell you how happy I was when this show came out. I was like “Finally! They made something good! The MCU’s not dead!” If you’re queer, chances are you’re gonna love this show. It’s like it was made for gay people: It has Aubrey Plaza as a lesbian, broadway legend Patti LuPone, Heartstopper star Joe Locke, witches, drama, original songs, and a flamboyant slightly evil female protagonist. And you know what? I ate it right up.

Genuinely, this is such a good show. The practical effects and set are amazing, the horror elements are really well-done (my only complaint is I want more), and all of the characters are extremely compelling.

“Trixie & Katya: Queens Who Like To Watch”

I really shouldn’t have to introduce you to the icons that are Trixie Mattel and Kayta. For the uncultured, Trixie and Katya are fan favorites from RuPaul’s Drag Race who became best friends and now collaborate to make content online. They have a Netflix-produced series on YouTube where they react to content on the streaming service. And oh my god, it is so funny. I like to watch these videos when I need to laugh and/or watch something without using much brainpower. Great for doing laundry.

Available on YouTube for free

BONUS: Here’s a compilation of Trixie and Katya hilariously bashing on Netflix’s Emilia Pérez for 14 minutes straight. None of it is from “Queens Who Like to Watch”; I just thought it was funny :D

One Day At A Time

Who doesn’t love a heart-warming, cheesy sitcom? One Day At A Time centers around the Alvarez family as the matriarch, Penelope, struggles with being a newly single mom, work, and her PTSD as a veteran of the military.

Penelope’s activist daughter, Elena, soon discovers she’s a lesbian. While planning her quinceañera, Elena must navigate the complicated world of queerness, relationships, and coming out. The series also briefly covers the relevant topic of immigration and deportation with a lot of empathy.

And, of course, Rita Moreno shines as Penelope’s fabulous mother, Lydia. You should watch the show just for her because she is just too iconic.

First 3 seasons available on Netflix

Final season not available on streaming (it’s not worth it anyway TBH)

Bottoms

As someone who usually finds comedy films painfully unfunny, I think this movie is absolutely hilarious. Best friends and “ugly, untalented gays” Josie and PJ start a women’s fight “self defense” club to get closer to their crushes. This movie is just jam-packed with stellar performances. Rachel Sennot (who co-wrote the screenplay) and Ayo Edebiri kill it as the extremely unlikable yet somehow charismatic protagonists. Nicholas Galizine is perfect as Jeff. He sells the ridiculousness of the character flawlessly. Havana Rose Liu balances comedy and vulnerability as Isabel, making the audience laugh at the right points and then empathize with her at others. Miles Fowler is ridiculously funny as Jeff’s right-hand/bodyguard, Tim. This film knows when to not take itself seriously, when to make you laugh/cry, when to shift the tone: it’s just perfect.

Diary of a Future President

I think Disney just hates me. They made another disappointing adaptation of Percy Jackson and The Olympians (my favorite book series), they canceled The Villains of Valley View (one of my comfort shows) after leaving it on a cliffhanger, they completely undid the plot of Teen Beach Movie (my favorite movie) in the sequel, they’re screwing up the MCU, they made it so I can’t rewatch all of Andi Mack, and they took Diary of a Future President off of streaming. What the hell did I do to you, Disney?

This Disney+ original series, which was wiped from existence despite a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, follows middle schooler Elena Cañero-Reed with ambitions to become her class representative and the first female president. The show also follows her brother, Bobby, who is played by Percy Jackson and The Olympians star Charlie Bushnell. Chill, nonchalant Bobby’s world is turned upside down when he develops feelings for his tennis teammate, Liam.

I remember seeing Charlie’s casting announcement for PJO and my jaw hitting the floor. Bobby is a sweet, mild-mannered guy who I related a lot to when I was first discovering my queer identity. I simply couldn’t imagine him as the villain Luke Castellan. He ended up absolutely slaying the role despite the PJO show’s bad writing. And he slays just as hard playing Bobby, capturing the turmoil one feels while discovering their identity and coming out. His performance really hits you in the feels. This show was my Heartstopper before Heartstopper came out. I hope Disney decides to end their beef with me and put it back on streaming soon.

Not available anywhere…legally

Jinkx Monsoon’s episode of Doctor Who

I’m not much of a Whovian but I have watched this episode thrice because of my Doctor Who–obsessed sister. Season 1 Episode 3 (of the Disney+ series), “The Devil’s Chord,” stars trans icon and drag queen Jinkx Monsoon as the maniacal musical villain, Maestro. Although they only appear in this one episode, Monsoon steals the show. If you’re looking for 50 minutes of fun, are a fan of drag, and/or love Jinkx Monsoon, then this episode is for you. And don’t worry if you’ve never watched a single episode of Doctor Who, I promise you will still enjoy it.

Young Royals

This Swedish Netflix Original Series gets compared to Heartstopper a lot, but I think they’re pretty different. This series contains more mature things such as drugs and swearing unlike Heartstopper (which has only a few swears in Season 3, I believe). It’s definitely more of a drama series while Heartstopper leans more towards rom-com. However, it does have the same star-crossed-lovers trope with Prince Wilhelm and Simon, an openly gay scholarship student from the working class. The two meet at Hillerska Boarding School where Wilhelm is sent after getting into a highly publicized fight. The couple has to try to make their relationship work while keeping it secret to avoid scandal. I recommend this show to people who love mess because it gets messy, especially as the series progresses.

Available on Netflix

The trailer is in Swedish but the series has an English dub with the same actors, if you would prefer that.

Gender Queer: A Memoir

Maia Kobabe’s debut work is one of the most banned books in the country for its exploration of gender and sexuality. I read this entire graphic novel in one sitting and cried several times. It’s deeply honest, funny, heartfelt, and a fantastic look at the genderqueer experience. As a cisgender person, I still found Kobabe’s story to be very relatable. I would recommend that people who don’t fully understand the spectrums of gender and sexuality read this book. With all the hate the trans community has faced recently, it can be hard for others to see them as people. But if you read this novel, it is impossible not to empathize with Kobabe. It is also one of my very few 5-star ratings on Goodreads, so that should tell you just how good this book is.

Available most places books are sold (though probably less available than other books on this list).