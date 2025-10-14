My Favorite Horror Movies For Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is undoubtedly my favorite time of year; nothing gets me more excited than crisp air and pumpkin treats served in every bakery. While the more aesthetic, poster board Pinterest experience of fall brings me joy, my wicked side longs for the ghastly spectacles of horror cinema. Although I enjoy horror movies year-round, spooky season is the optimal time to truly get your horror fix. So, as we rapidly approach the season, here are some of my favorite horror films to carve out time for.

‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

The entirety of the Conjuring franchise is great. But for the sake of this article, I will focus specifically on the first film because when asked what my favorite film is, The Conjuring immediately comes to mind. Directed by James Wan, The Conjuring is what I consider to be one of the most masterful horror flicks ever made; I might even go as far as to deem it a classic. What I love about this film is that the storyline is based on a true case. The Conjuring follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, American demonologists and paranormal investigators who worked with families experiencing hauntings in their own homes. While there may be debates as to whether these stories can be classified as true in themselves, there is no doubt that they make for one hell of a viewing experience. If you are new to the horror genre, The Conjuring is a great film to begin with, as it does not overwhelm its viewers with over-the-top jump scares, but rather uses its horror elements to exemplify its overarching theme of family.

‘zombieland’ (2009)

Zombieland was one of the first horror-comedy films I ever watched, and as soon as I saw the screen splatter with zombie blood and guts, I was hooked. Rather than solely focusing on classic horror elements, Zombieland incorporates top-notch comedy into its storyline, making it both a suspenseful and hilarious viewing experience. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film follows a group of misfit characters trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic zombie planet. If you are looking for a fun, easy-to-watch movie that won’t keep you awake at night, then this one is for you.

‘Smile 2’ (2024)

In all honesty, both Smile and Smile 2 are great films. However, I prefer the second over the first installment. Directed by Parker Finn, Smile 2 follows pop sensation, Sky Riley, who begins to see the demonic smile entity manifest in her demanding work life. Not only does this film feature one of the best soundtracks I have ever heard, with an amazing performance by leading actress Naomi Scott, but it is also one of the most mind-bending contemporary horror films in the genre. After watching this film, I became so invested that I would endlessly watch video essays regarding the film’s logic and ultimate ending. I have rewatched this film countless times, and with each viewing, I begin to notice more and more. Smile 2 is a masterful film with intense storybuilding and development that makes for an entertaining viewing experience that sets the tone for Spooky Season.

‘it’ (2017)

This film is often considered to be a classic horror film, and there is good reason for it. Based on Stephen King’s novel under the same title, this film revolves around an entity, often in the figure of a clown, preying on children in the town of Derry, Maine. Although there are two renditions of this story, I find that Andres Muschietti’s 2017 adaptation stands out the most. I had the luxury of watching this film in the theatre at the ripe age of 12, and it served as the film that paved the way for my love of horror cinema. Although I would not consider this a groundbreaking film, it is still one I have a soft spot for. Once again, if you are new to the horror genre, I believe this film is a great introduction to this form of cinema; it has just the right amount of suspense and jump scares for those who may be hesitant towards horror movies.

‘A quiet place’ (2018)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a world where sound-sensitive aliens took over the Earth and forced you to live in silence? No? Yeah, me neither, but John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place explores this scenario in an exciting and suspenseful way. What makes this film special is the fact that very little dialogue is exchanged between characters, making the film itself quiet. Due to the film’s quietness, the sheer and sudden presence of sound in a film this quiet is enough to make any viewer flinch in their seats. Out of the films listed, I believe this one to be the most experimental of them all. I mean, a movie with minimal sound? That is a MUST-watch for sure.

‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ (2019)