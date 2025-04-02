Meals On A Budget — Here’s What I’m Loving!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

This is your sign to stop buying out and save your money with meal prepping.

Meal prepping is something I considered a fad for such a long time. I loved watching videos of people meal prepping and getting new meal ideas, but I had so many questions. How much money does it cost? Doesn’t the food go bad if you’re prepping that much? Do you truly save money if you have to spend so much on the ingredients? How do you eat the same thing for a week?

I have become obsessed with my version of meal prepping after struggling to keep a budget for groceries this past semester. I realized I was spending more money not planning out my meals for the week and trying to guess what I would want, instead of coming up with new ideas and trying to keep it sustainable.

I developed severe anxiety around buying groceries once I began to live on my own. I realized how much food I was allowing to go to waste due to buying things I wanted in the moment instead of food that I would eat throughout the week. I try to keep a variety of meals on rotation so I don’t get bored, and I am also fueling my body with food that makes me feel good. I also try to buy ingredients that can be used for numerous meals. My version of meal prepping isn’t necessarily traditional, but it is easy to stick to on a budget.

Here are eight meals that have been on my current rotation, that are customizable to your dietary needs or routine!

Banana Pancakes This has been my absolute favorite breakfast for the past month. I am obsessed. They are incredibly easy and cost-efficient to make! All you need from the store are bananas, and the rest you likely have in your pantry. The recipe I usually use as a guide is by Feel Good Foodie. My favorite thing about this recipe is that it’s customizable to your preferences. You can substitute any type of flour that you prefer, any milk type you like, and add in whatever mix-ins you like. I love to add strawberries or blueberries, but get creative! I usually buy four to five bananas and make a batch that will last me throughout the week. I go bananas over these. Avocado Toast Avocado toast can be overhyped, but it is so easy and filling. Another great thing about it is its customizability. I get the individual mini mashed avocado cups and sourdough bread on my grocery trip and use the bread for sandwiches as well. I also bought a giant container of everything bagel seasoning that I have barely made a dent in, even though all of my roommates also use it (incredible investment). I also love to get creative and add pickled onions, sautéed peppers, or eggs if I’m feeling crazy. Bagged Salad Do not underestimate the bagged salad. I usually grab whatever flavor I haven’t tried yet or a good old Caesar salad. Anything works. Usually, this lasts me two meals, so I split them between two containers. This is a great, easy grab-and-go meal that also saves your bank account from having to buy a thousand different vegetables you may not use before they go bad. If you’re on a time crunch most days like me and don’t have much time to go make a unique salad every day, this is the prep for you. Rotisserie Chicken I can not tell you how many times I have bought a rotisserie chicken and eaten it straight from the bag with my bare hands. This is the best prep food because you can add it on top of anything or eat it with anything. You can make chicken salad or add it on top of one of those bagged salads mentioned before. My favorite way to prep is by making some rice with chicken broth and scallions and adding the rotisserie chicken on top. Normally, a rotisserie chicken lasts me longer than a week, even if I eat it with lunch and dinner. Hate to admit it, but the gym bros were onto something with chicken. Sandwiches Turkey sandwiches aren’t just something to save for your beach trip. I love a turkey and Swiss sandwich paired with a vegetable and a snack. This is such an easy prep. You can make your sandwiches and freeze them or make them day of. I personally like to separate my turkey slices, individually wrap and freeze them so that I can take them out the night before and make a fresh sandwich. I also freeze my bread so that it doesn’t mold. The best part about sandwiches is that they are so versatile and customizable. If you have severe food anxiety like I do, sandwiches are so great for a fridge cleanout. If you have some extra veggies or condiments, throw them all together on a sandwich to get a free meal and clear out some fridge space. Veggie Mac This has to be my all-time favorite meal prep. I grab a couple of boxes of cheap white cheddar mac-n-cheese and cook it up with a bunch of veggies, and eat it throughout the week. I sauté up bell peppers, onions, garlic, and spinach and throw everything together for a veggie-packed dinner. This is an easy one to get in your greens and also have a comfort meal. The best part is that it won’t break your bank account. Crock Pot Meals If you don’t like Crock Pot meals, you haven’t found the right one, or it was never seasoned right. Crock Pot meals are so easy, and they will last you the entire week. I usually do a classic pot roast with cheap stewed meat, baby potatoes, and carrots. Add a ton of seasonings and some chicken broth leave it to cook all day while I’m in class. If I’m feeling fancy, or it’s during the colder months, I’ll opt out for chili that will last me at least a week or more. Crock Pot meals are so easy and versatile that I highly recommend adding them to your meal rotation. Feta Pasta The viral feta pasta was never just a trend for me. It’s so simple and you can make it in bulk to last. I usually bake my feta with olive oil, tomatoes, red onion, garlic, zucchini, squash, salt, pepper, or whatever other seasonings I’m feeling. Once it’s mixed with the pasta I douse it in lemon and red pepper. This is probably my favorite meal to make to last. It never gets boring, and the veggie options are endless. You can also sub for any pasta you want, such as gluten-free, protein, chickpea, or regular!

Meal prepping doesn’t have to be hard or scary. You can meal prep on a budget and also save yourself from the anxiety of anything going bad. This is your reminder that food is fuel!