Journal Prompts for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to collect your thoughts and reflect on the year. This holiday is about feeling grateful for everything you have, so take some time to think of all the amazing things you have been blessed with. Journaling is a great way to reflect and delve into your feelings about your past year in a safe and private way. Looking for some journal prompts to reflect on your year? Look no further, because I’ve compiled a list of ten of my fave journal prompts that you can use this November to collect your thoughts.

What am I thankful for? Make a list, and you can go back to look at it when you are upset.

Who am I thankful to?

Do I show my gratitude to my loved ones enough? How can I do more?

How can I be more mindful in the moment to be grateful for the things I have and the people around me?

What stops me from being grateful? Is it shame or stubbornness? How can you overcome this obstacle?

How does my community show up for me?

What are some ways I can help my community going on? Where can I volunteer?

Hosting a large Thanksgiving is stressful and costly. How can I help I host more next year?

What can I do to be more grateful in the moment?

What are some small things I can take time every day to be grateful for?

Leaning to practice gratefulness even in our darkest moments will help you build an appreciation for life itself. Mindfulness can’t fix an empty stomach or an unpaid bill, but it can give you a reason to wake up each morning with a smile on your face.