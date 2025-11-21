I Got A Tattoo As Soon As I Turned 18 And I Don’t Regret It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I was a child, I always knew I was going to get a tattoo at some point. Both of my parents have gotten a few in their time, so naturally, I was going to do the same. Although they would not let me get one before my 18th birthday, they still allowed me to experiment with body art through different piercings. As such, the idea of a tattoo did not seem too far-fetched. Once I got to high school, I began to slowly count down the days until I turned 18, and for years, I fantasized about which design I would land on and where it would be placed on my body. For a moment, I was set on getting a treble clef placed behind my ear, or even (and it pains me to say this) Disney’s Cinderella castle on my inner arm. In all honesty, I probably would not be able to recall every design I considered because there were way too many to count.

While there were definitely some odd options in the mix, it wasn’t until I was 17 that I ultimately decided on what I wanted. I vividly remember sitting in my school’s writing center, waiting to tutor my client. As I waited for the appointment time, I began scrolling through Pinterest, and that’s when I saw it. On my phone, a beautiful image of an ocean wave underneath a crescent moon. It was absolutely perfect for me. I know finding a tattoo on Pinterest seems cliché, but I was able to rationalize the design in my own way that had meaning to me because I always knew that any tattoo I got had to have meaning. So, being able to justify the choice for myself was truly important to me.

The first component I focused on was the moon. I have always loved the moon and nighttime because of its serene nature. When the sun went down, I found that to always be my downtime, where I was the most calm. In the warmer months, I often find myself sitting outside simply admiring the moon for its beauty; so, the idea of having it permanently marked on my body was something that deeply resonated with me. As for the wave, that also needed to have meaning. Water, like the night, was also something I naturally felt connected to. At one point, I felt so connected to water that I wholeheartedly convinced myself I could control it when I was in elementary school (#embarrassing). In all seriousness, the ocean wave represented the ups and downs of life in my eyes. While I am not too fond of the beach, I still find the beauty in the water. As such, I figured it would be perfect to forever mark on my body.

With the design narrowed down, I felt entirely confident in my decision. So, when my 18th birthday finally came around, I was more than excited to get the tattoo done. I went to the tattoo parlor with my mom and my aunt, and at first, I was a little tense. I was worried about the pain level because I was getting the tattoo done on my ribcage, an area that my tattoo artist deemed a “spicy spot” in terms of pain. However, as soon as I saw the stencil placed on my body, I knew I had made the right choice. I walked to the mirror to ensure it was the right size and location, and I vividly remember feeling a sense of euphoria surging through my body.

As soon as it was over, I was amazed that I actually went through with the plan, and even now, over a year later, I have no regrets regarding my tattoo. While many frown on their first tattoo, I find myself lucky to have gotten one that I actually enjoy. Had I not spent the amount of time and energy in search of the ideal design, I would not be able to want to show my tattoo off or consider getting cover-up art.