Here’s What Your Fall Starbucks Drink Says About You

With Starbucks’ holiday menu finally out and the fall season coming to a close, I thought it was only appropriate to go out with a bang with a coffee-related article. If you’re a Starbucks fall menu fan, you’re probably very aware of how iconic the seasonal drinks are… but you might not have ever considered what your favorite drink says about you. Newsflash: this is the only personality test you will ever need. (In other words, treat this like an online quiz and don’t take it to heart…all’s fair in love and coffee.)

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Okay, ultimate fall fan, look at you! Fall is my favorite season, but for some reason, I can’t seem to get on the PSL train. You probably go for long nature walks during the fall while listening to Lover, You Should’ve Come Over by Jeff Buckley. But hey — it’s all for the vibes! That is, unless you’re a performative PSL fan. (I know you guys exist…I see you.) In that case, you probably just order this drink to say that you got it because you don’t want to feel left out.

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

You are definitely the Starbucks fan, because when this drink isn’t on the menu, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is where you’re at. (Which is, inarguably, one of the most popular items on the menu, even though it has the most senselessly long name.) You are definitely a coffee lover, but need a little extra sweetness to completely enjoy it. You’re probably the mom of your friend group, and everyone turns to you for relationship advice. I see “cool aunt” in your future.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

You either just order this for the pumpkin cream cold foam, or you’re a pumpkin fan but the PSL is too sweet for you. Maybe both! Either way, you’re probably really disappointed with the amount of cold foam they give you every time, and should probably start asking for extra, if you haven’t already. You’re the friend who knows all the best fall brunch spots and has a perfect “aesthetic shot” of your coffee in hand.

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

I get the feeling that you have some really niche interests that people might side-eye you for referencing, and honestly, more power to you. This is only because I’ve never heard anybody say that they order this drink. Pecan isn’t exactly the most popular choice, but that’s okay. You know what you like and you’re not ashamed.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

This drink is probably what you look forward to all year, and the only thing getting you through fall. Every Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai fan I know is committed. How you guys order multiple of these a week, I will never be able to fathom. It’s honestly impressive, but I know it has to be for a reason. You’re probably introspective, and maybe a little dramatic, but in a lovable, Sad Girl Autumn way.

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

Young at heart (or twelve years old, take your pick). Jokes aside, there is absolutely no shame in ordering the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino. You’ve probably been a long-time frappuccino fan and have been waiting for Pumpkin Spice to come out all year. You definitely don’t like coffee that much, so a sweet treat is right up your alley… even if the brain freeze gets to you. But you soldier on anyway!

So, whether you’re a PSL girlie, a pumpkin cream lover, or a niche drink fan, how you celebrate fall at Starbucks says more about you than you think. It’s not just a drink, it’s a little sign of how you approach the season. But honestly, no matter what’s in your cup, fall just tastes a little better when you’re sipping something that feels like you!