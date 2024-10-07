This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

While every season has their staple foods, autumn is unmatched when it comes to its flavors. Pumpkin, squash, and other fall harvest produce on the shelves again means that I will be cooking up my favorite seasonal snacks I have developed over the years.

Pumpkin Muffins

I’ve been making pumpkin muffins every fall since my 7th grade Family and Consumer Science class. I love any pumpkin flavored baked goods during this season, but there’s something about a pumpkin muffin and some variation of iced coffee that’s going to do it for me every single time. This year, I mixed it up and trying a new recipe inspired by muffins I used to get at my favorite travel swim meet every year—brown butter chocolate chip pumpkin muffins. And the review? Delicious (just a little dense because its technically supposed to be bread, but I used muffin tins…).

Butternut squash & cheese pasta

This recipe has been a staple of mine for about a year now. As a dupe to the Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese, this recipe is great for when you don’t want to make the hour trek to our closest Trader Joe’s, or the several months a year its out of season. I even make this recipe in the summer when I am really craving it. My pro tip after making it a few times: sprinkle or grate on some salt when served, it adds a touch of crunch and some extra flavor.

pumpkin seeds

Carving pumpkins with your friends, family, or significant other? Instead of letting all the guts go to waste, thoroughly wash the seeds before popping them in the oven while you’re carving and have a tasty snack for after. My favorite variations include salted or coated in cinnamon and sugar, but you can season and roast these however your heart desires.

s’mores dip

I saw a few people try this on TikTok and absolutely had to give this a go! Load some marshmallows and chocolate bars into your air-fryer, cook for a few minutes, then eat it right out of the fryer by dipping graham crackers in it. When I made it, I baked it for around 6 minutes at 350F. Super easy, and delicious for a chill night in.

Fall sangria