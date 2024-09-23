This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

The equinox yesterday means that autumn has officially started! While summer is my favorite season, there’s something about fall foods, weather, and activities that are just so fun and special. After living in the ‘Burg for the last few years, I think I’ve compiled quite the list of fall activities, whether it be for a cute date or a fun girls day, that fit the fall aesthetic and aren’t too harsh on your wallet:

pumpkin picking/carving It’s a canon event at this school to get those pumpkin patch pictures for your Instagram (I know I have them on my feed). Myers Pumpkins is a Harrisonburg staple, perfect for getting cute fall flicks with your friends. Pick one to take home, throw on a Halloween movie, and carve or paint them with your roomies. Farmers Market + explore downtown Harrisonburg has the cutest downtown no matter the season, but there’s something about the colorful leaves and fall weather that just add to the effect. Visit the Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings and get some fresh fall harvest for your cooking endeavors of the week. Take a walk into stores, grab brunch (Magpie’s is the best, obviously), and just enjoy all our little college town has to offer. fall drink flight When my roommates and I stumbled across this on Tik-Tok, we knew we absolutely had to give it a try. Black Sheep Coffee has a fall drink flight featuring a pumpkin spice latte, toffee nut chai, maple spice brown sugar latte, and honey cardamon latte. Grab some food and make a morning out of it! fall foliage hike There are so many gorgeous hikes around the ‘Burg, all of which are only enhanced by the beautiful fall colors. My two favorites are Humpback Rock and Hidden Rocks, but there are countless other trails along the valley to explore. Talk about the ultimate hot girl walk! half-day trip to charlottesville We all probably have a friend or two that makes the trek to Charlottesville every few weeks to hit up our closest Trader Joe’s. Why not make an adventure out of it? Head down 64, maybe stop at a few of the scenic view points, and hit the town. Get brunch or lunch, snap some pictures with friends, and then load up your cart before making your way back. With the drive being so short, this trip takes up only part of the day. Bonus points if you get those limited edition fall items!! fear forest Every year, my friends and I head down the road to Fear Forest, a haunted farm with three attractions full of jump-scares and plenty of fun. This one is great for a late October night where you don’t have much else to do and for people who like a thrill. I definitely recommend this for more of a large group than a 1-2 friend event (mostly so I can hide from the actors in the middle of the pack…)

In an area as beautiful as the valley, there are more fall activities to do than I could ever list, but these are absolutely my tried and true favorites! I hope you can spice up your fall with some of these.