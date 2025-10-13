Stephen King’s “The Long Walk” is Not One You Can be Prepared For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every moment matters in Stephen King’s depressingly timely journey. Directed by Francis Lawrence and based on the novel by Stephen King, The Long Walk stands out as the bleakest work in both creators repertoires. Set in a dystopian not-so-distant future, The Long Walk explores the consequences of wartime, poverty, and desperation of a generation whose government has abandoned them in favor of monetary gain and a glory that once was. Following the most straightforward plot possible, the film finds a way to make you laugh and cry while reflecting on the cost of survival in a world where even death has been made a spectacle.

Selected through a raffle system, our main protagonist, Raymond (Ray) Garraty (#47), played by Cooper Hoffman, is the lucky representative of the long walk’s home state, Maine. Alongside him are 49 other boys, all chosen at random for a nationally televised walk with no finish line. All they have to do is be the last one standing with a few simple yet merciless rules.

1. Do not drop below the speed of three miles per hour.

2. Do not step off the pavement.

3. Do not get three warnings within three hours.

Failure to comply results in elimination: an execution carried out by armed soldiers who consistently monitor the contestants. Success means a grand prize of ten million dollars and any one wish that the winner can think of.

Almost immediately upon arriving, Ray forms a friendship with fellow contestant Peter McVries (#23) played by David Jonsson. Throughout the film, they form a beautiful bond, not only with each other, but with contestants Arthur Baker (#6) and Hank Olson (#46) to form the “Musketeers,” an unlikely friendship with vastly differing personalities and backgrounds. In 108 minutes, you learn their biggest dreams, lives outside the walk, about their loved ones, and the things most important to them — only to be brought back to reality with the shots and reminders of the dwindling number of contestants around them. Their bonds grow alongside the stakes of the challenge.

What really sets this film apart from others this year is the camaraderie of the characters and the mind-blowing performances from the cast. Such a simple action, such as walking, could have easily bored audiences, yet every character and every bond pulls you in, leaving you wanting to fill the miles with conversations you may have missed. Never once do you wonder how these boys could form bonds so quickly with the insights you get, leaving you laughing, crying, and ready to dance or defend them yourself. Their laughter and joy are a shining light and almost make you forget that in the end, only one person will be able to walk away victorious.

Hoffman cements himself as one of the most promising actors of this young generation, pouring his heart and soul into the character of Ray Garraty. Driven by a motivation to avenge his father and incite change in the nation, he consistently remains warm, compassionate, and helpful to his fellow competitors. However, it is Jonsson who comes in with what is arguably the film’s most unforgettable performance, which turns him into the heart and soul of the story. Peter McVries is as sincere as they come, consistently picking up Ray, whether that be emotionally or physically and knowing exactly when to drop bits of love and light to those around him to keep everyone going as long as possible through their unimaginable circumstances. The ensemble cast consistently delivered tear-jerker performances with newcomers like Tut Nyuot and legends like Mark Hamill and Judy Greer. However, if nothing else compels you to go watch The Long Walk in theaters, let it be the talent and chemistry displayed by Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson.