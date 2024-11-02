A Stephen King Guide for this Halloween Season

Growing up, Stephen King was one of my all-time favorite authors. His novels never failed to scare me and leave me wanting more. If you want to get into Stephen King novels this Halloween season, I have prepared the perfect guide for newbies and all-time fans!
- Misery
Being a famous author is great until you meet crazy fans like Annie Wilkes. Novelist Paul Sheldon is taken hostage by his “number one fan” after a car accident. Although intentions seem great, Annie does not like how his latest book ends and wants to help “rewrite” it under terrifying conditions. This book will leave you unsettled and on the edge of your seat.
- Carrie
A Stephen King classic, Carrie follows a young high school girl who deals with severe bullying at school and being controlled by her extremely religious mother at home. Carrie discovers she has telekinetic powers. What seems like a memorable prom turns into a nightmare. Warning: things will get bloody.
- The Pet sematary
Losing a loved pet is hard, but a grieving father makes the impossible possible when he brings his deceased pets to life–except things aren’t quite right. This novel’s intense story is horrifying, heartbreaking, and will leave you broken.
- The long walk
Written by Stephen King’s pseudonym, Richard Bachman, this novel is about one hundred boys who participate in a challenge called the Long Walk. They must keep a pace of four miles per hour and cannot stop until they are the last ones standing. The reward? Whatever they want for the rest of their lives.
- The green mile
This supernatural novel is set in 1932 at the Cold Mountain Penitentiary, where death row inmates live on a cell block called the “Green Mile.” The novel is narrated by Paul Edgecomb, a corrections officer overseeing the prisoners awaiting to be executed by the electric chair. It is a thought-provoking story about human suffering and morality.
- bonus: skeleton crew
Not up for a full novel? Try Skeleton Crew, a collection of diverse short stories that are thrilling and spooky. Perfect for this Halloween season.