De-influencing You: Six Products I Won’t Be Repurchasing

The de-influencing trend has been going around on TikTok for awhile now, as influencers big and small have shared products that you definitely do not need to purchase as an attempt to reduce overconsumption. While companies like Shein and DHgate have been around forever, the rise of Amazon drop-shippers, Temu, and TikTok shop have contributed to this continued increase in unsustainable consumerism. As I clear empties from my collection, I have realized that I have some viral items in possession that I will not be purchasing again, and decided to share my piece on products that I would not encourage you to spend your money on. Some of these were even featured in my Christmas List article from a few months back (I’ll link her at the bottom), and I am already here to report that they were not for me. If you purchased these products and they worked for you, congrats! Can’t relate! But regardless, enjoy reading about my shopping addiction flops:

Glitter freckles After Taylor Swift wore these to a Kansas City Chiefs game a few months ago, every store seemed to be selling the Fazit Makeup Patches, which are essentially temporary tattoo freckles. As a lifelong Swiftie, naturally I was influenced to try these since they looked so cute on her. On me though? No. I’ve tried multiple times, as they come in a six pack, and it just looks like they’re peeling off my face. My boyfriend even said it looked like I was covered in dirt (ouch) and was trying to pick them off of my face before we went out — it was that bad. They do not apply like they say they do, and don’t look shiny enough to give the glitter illusion. By far my least favorite item from this list. Tower 28 spray I am pretty sure I talked about how excited I was to get this in my Christmas wish list article, but am sad to say it did not at all live up to the hype. Instead of redness being reduced, I found my breakouts got worse while I was using it. Triangl bikinis Triangl has been popular since I was in middle school, effortlessly setting and following the trends of the time we’re in to have always stayed in style. The prices have also increased a bit since I was in middle school. While I am not here to disagree that they are cute, and that being able to select different size tops/bottoms is great, I would like to state there is no reason to be spending $100+ on a swimsuit and $20 on shipping. Also, the sizing isn’t even great. For example, I bought an XS top, as that band size would fit me correctly, but felt my (very small) chest was absolutely falling out of it, but of course, they don’t offer larger coverage on the chest until the sizes increase, which would just be too big on me anyway. And on top of all of that, despite the suit being outrageously expensive, you’re still paying the most expensive shipping I’ve ever paid in my life. Not worth it at all. Olaplex With the exception of one product, I have found the Olaplex productline did nothing for my hair that cheaper products couldn’t, despite constant trying. My one exception to this is No. 7, the bonding oil. Not only is this an effective heat protectant, but it doubles as an oil as well. Charlotte Tilbury wands I haven’t even finished using these products, but I think I may just be throwing away at this point. I have the blush and highlight wands in the viral shade “Pillow Talk,” and they look rough to say the least. The blush makes me look muddy, and doesn’t sit right with any of the other makeup going underneath or on top of it. The highlight is less bad, but still doesn’t sit quite right, and the gold shade is definitely not for all skin tones. I have heard the most positivity about the contour wand, which I am yet to try, but am not sure I want to after my experience with the other products. LUSH body conditioner I am a lifelong LUSH fan, but have found issues with some products or am questioning if they were really effective. My biggest disappointment is their body conditioners, which I feel have never made my skin more soft and hydrated after years of giving them a chance. Some of them smell really good but I didn’t feel as if the scrumptious smells, like my favorite, Sugar Plum Fairy, did not linger on my skin at all

To be honest, there are many other products or even health/wellness tips that I felt like did not work at all, but this article would go on for ages (and quite frankly, I am underqualified to speak on health tips until I get through a few more years of school). As we all get older, please remember to be mindful of your consumption and really consider a product before you purchase it. Not only will your wallet thank you, but the planet will, too.