The Ultimate Christmas Wish List Guide 2024

I don’t know about you, but whenever it becomes time to write out my birthday or Christmas list, I have no idea what to put on it. I’m more of a “I’ll know what I want when I see it” kind of girl and prefer shopping for myself, but still try to give some sort of list to my family every year. Aside from my generic toothbrush, candy, and socks in the stocking, here’s a massive list of items to ask for this holiday season. Every single item here is something I already own (and you know it’s fire if I’m recommending it) or am asking for this year (and buying with my own money if I don’t receive it, as one does).

sweatsets/loungewear

One thing I’ve noticed I am lacking in my wardrobe these days? A single bodysuit. I have been wanting to try Skims forever, after hearing amazing reviews from my friends, and am hoping to just get a plain black bodysuit this year. Other people are asking for their bathrobes, dresses, tees, and more, and they come in a wide range of colors. You will definitely see me rocking mine to go out our first weekend back!

a nice perfume

My current go-to is Chanel Chance and I always get compliments on it, but I am also looking to branch out once this bottle runs out. My two front runners at the moment are YSL Black Opium and Nest Vanilla Bourbon.

technology

If you are lucky enough to have parents who splurge on you, then this category could be a fit, but some of these items aren’t even priced too outrageously. If you want to expand your Apple ecosystem, consider an iPad for “note taking” (we all know you’re playing Hay Day in the back of the classroom) or new AirPods. Another item on the more expensive side is a nice speaker, such as a JBL. Another one of my favorite all time gifts is my Apple Watch. I initially wanted it for my job (not allowed to have phones and need some way to communicate and track time), but have also found it motivating me to be more active, especially in the slump I’ve been experiencing no longer being as competitive in my sport. However, in terms of other smart, wearable tech in the game, everyone is raving about the WHOOP or Oura Ring. And everyone who runs these days is into Garmin watches. On the less expensive side is a digital camera. Yes, you will probably (definitely) have to put up with friends begging you for pictures before you wake up after a night out, but they will be incredible, and it is so fun. Lastly, my favorite gift I have ever received was an iHome Mirror, which comes with a super bright LED light and Bluetooth speaker. I use this every time I get ready and the speaker is super loud, so I can listen to my “getting ready” playlist and have more fun than I probably will at the actual function.

the viral beauty products you’ve been wanting to try

kitchen appliances

For all us college apartment girlies in our chef era! One of my top asks this year is for a slow cooker/crock pot to help with meal prep and saving time in the kitchen. Another I am hoping for is an espresso machine, especially to help save money during grad school because the study session Starbucks spending has gotten out of hand. I have a ton of other appliances I could not recommend more, so here is a speed run of tools to consider asking for in your kitchen: meat thermometer, George Foreman grill, Ninja/Nutribullet blender, toaster oven, rice cooker, and an air fryer.

for the sporty girls

This category is hard, because I’ve grown up doing one sport my whole life, so I only know what to recommend for my swimmer girlies. That being said, let this serve as your reminder to stock up on new gear for your sport(s) that you normally wouldn’t spring for yourself. Swim girls, we all know a new kneeskin is usually on the wish list, but you should opt for a new practice suit as well! We all know and love any suit from Jolyn, and Area Challenge Back suits are another comfortable, popular favorite. Lastly, if you’re looking for a new hobby/sport, you absolutely have to get into pickleball. I just bought a set of paddles for myself after playing for the last year (how is UREC always out of them?), so take this as your sign to do so as well.

shoes

Shoes are so fun to want, but it’s never fun to will yourself to pay that price yourself. As for my favorite styles I currently own and would buy again (or have already bought more than once) include the Birkenstock Arizona, Hunter rain boots (mid-calf is so on trend), and Uggs. For my personal list, I will be asking for a new pair of athletic shoes, preferably Hokas and Adidas Sambas (still undecided on color; how are they all so perfect?)

all the lululemon

As much as I hate to see it, I have become the basic girl and catch myself leaving the house in multiple Lulu pieces at a time more than once a week. My top favorites are the Scuba half-zips and cropped jackets (so good I had to mention it twice in this article) and the Scuba Mid-Rise Wide Leg Pant (I got my first pair a few months ago and I fear I need every single color). Lastly, I love the Swiftly Tech 2.0 shirts in long and short sleeve, both cropped and waist length.

clothing rental subscriptions

The boring, middle-aged clothes of Rent the Runway aren’t the only ones available on the rental market anymore. Nuuly and Fashion Pass cater to a much younger audience with the cutest clothes. Each month you can pick out multiple pieces to fill out your social calendar, from formals to your spring break trip to an upcoming concert.

self care

While I generally consider the majority of these stocking stuffers, it is still nice to get a nice, large stock to start off your new year. For me this includes pimple patches, a Vaseline restock (or Aquaphor if that’s more your thing), Tree Hut scrub, and a bottle of makeup remover.

lash serum

In some ways, this could fit into the viral beauty category, but for me, it deserves its own. I decided to try the Babe Cosmetics lash serum this summer, and I can confirm that the difference in length is insane. On top of that, I had 0 side effects, which I know other brands can’t say for themselves. Unfortunately, my bottle ran out last week, so I had to order now instead of waiting until Christmas, but I could not recommend this product more.

for the healthcare girlies

This is certainly niche to your major/career, but nonetheless important because the cost of this stuff adds up! I officially got hired into my first post-grad job, but now need to stock up on my gear. There’s no better time to stock up on cute scrub sets or even scrub jumpsuits to serve around the office. Additionally, many of you will need to get your own stethoscope for your first jobs in the field, so I will of course be asking for a pink one.

Gift Cards galore

books

I am not a stuffed animal girl, and quite frankly used to never understand why people were spending so much on one. But then I started seeing them used as silly decor around people’s houses (the lime on a bar cart is just chef’s kiss), and am caving into the hype.

Listen, I’ve never been the person who needs to buy every new trendy water bottle when they hit the market. I’ve been a loyal Hydroflask user since 2019, but this past February, I decided to switch it up and try an Owala FreeSip, and I am never going back. I also have noticed that the built in straw seems to encourage me to drink more water than I used to.

HAIR TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Okay there is quite a range in cost in this category, but all fun nonetheless. First, in case you haven’t hopped on the growing trend the last 2 years, it’s time to join the tinsel train. It is so easy to tie into your hair, and you can get a pack with several colors to match any occasion for pretty cheap. And on the more expensive end of the spectrum, we have the Shark Flex Style. In case you’ve been under a rock the last few years, the Dyson Air Wrap took over the world, and was followed shortly by Shark’s version of the tool. Based on several reviews online, as well as the lower cost and more tools of the Flex Style, I ultimately received one for my birthday this past year. Not only is this device extremely time saving for someone with thick, wavy hair, but my hair often comes out more bouncy and less crispy than it would with a typical blow dryer, flat iron, or curling iron. And while the Shark has replaced the majority of my hot tools, there is one that cannot be done on the Shark, but has become a regular in my styling the last few months: a waver. Leaving much more regulated waves than my unruly natural style, a 3-barrel waver gives me the cutest style every time when I want to mix it up.

glitter spray

I started a trend among my teammates with this one, so now it’s your turn to hop on it! I love the Eva-nyc glitter spray, and douse my chest and shoulders with it every time I go out (it’s good for your hair too, but doesn’t show up on my bright blonde). Whenever that one is sold out (which is often), you can get a cheap bottle from stores like Party City to add a fun, shimmery touch to any look.

a record player

The amount of people who collect vinyl records but don’t have any means of playing them is crazy to me! Ask for one this season and put your collection to use (plus, this totally justifies buying even more vinyls).

pajama set