A Letter to America

Dear America,

I have been raised in a household that strongly believes character matters. My mom has taught me manners and the importance of a simple “please” or “thank you.” My dad has taught me the value of offering a hand to help others. My brother has taught me that patience and maturity are necessary in conflict. I have been raised to believe that when you’re a good person, you’ll get the good you deserve. I have been raised with the belief that there are consequences and benefits for your character. On November 6 of 2024, those beliefs shattered.

America, for a moment, I had hope. I had hope that we were not going back to a president filled with apathy and hostility. That instead, we’d have a ruler who would stand for the American people. Someone who could restore the love that America is supposed to represent. Instead, we have reverted to the very man who called January 6, 2021 — a day of despair, death, pure anger, and tragedy — a “day of love.” The very man who has been convicted of 34 felonies and who has praised himself for the overturning of Roe V. Wade, eliminating a woman’s federally-guaranteed right to choose. The majority of Americans voted for a man who has never cared about others, only himself.

I have always been taught that no one should have to fight for equality; it should simply be a human right. Everyone of every race, sexuality, and gender should be celebrated. The celebration of those differences are what once made America the “American Dream” it should still be.

While Kamala Harris did not win the presidency and did not shatter the ever-present “glass ceiling,” she represented the good in America and the everlasting will to fight for what’s right. Harris stood “for the people” and never just for herself. In her campaign, she made it abundantly clear that it is beyond important to speak up for what you believe in, even when it feels uncomfortable. She has inspired me to write this letter today, and I owe my strength to her.

This election represents more than blue, more than red, more than party divides. It represents love and hate in this country. This election is about who has empathy and who doesn’t. In spite of Donald Trump’s victory, we will not go back. We will not be complicit in Trump’s America. Instead, we will be the change we want to see.

America, I know the good you can represent and that one day, you will represent it again. I will continue to fight until you become what I know you can be.

With Pure & Unwavering Love,

Amanda Brown