Witches and Womanhood: Redefining the Wicked

One of my favorite elements of the Halloween season is the prominence of witches. This time of year, we are enchanted with the magic of pointy hats, dark shades, and smokey eye makeup. But the ideation of the witch we know and love today did not form overnight. Her image has undergone many changes over the years. In honor of Halloween, let’s take a deeper dive into this evolution.

The image of the witch began to form in the Middle Ages. It wasn’t based on real women who identified as witches (in fact, nobody self-identified as one) but rather made by authorities to justify persecution. The stereotype drew from prejudices and misogynistic ideals. For instance, the hook nose and pointed chin come from stereotyped features of marginalized groups. The broomstick is interpreted as a phallic symbol, emphasizing the promiscuity and moral corruption of the women accused (sexuality was directly associated with being sinful).

Additionally, cats have a long history of being linked with feminine sexuality due to their rebellion and elusiveness. This, along with factors like superstition and religious fear, is how they became part of the witchcraft narrative. Also, despite their role in controlling rodent populations, there were mass killings of cats during witch hunts, which contributed to the spread of the Black Plague in Europe.

These histories bring us to the modern portrayals of witches in film and television, which show a lot about the roles of gender, beauty, and power in society. Witches in the media are often motivated by vengeance and love, keeping men at the center of each story. They are also commonly depicted as either ugly and undesirable or young and alluring; often, they are revealed to be the former disguised as the latter. Characters like Snow White’s Evil Queen or Tangled’s Mother Gothel are products of ageism: portrayed as old, bitter, and obsessed with beauty and longevity. These reinforce the “madonna–whore” archetype, contrasting innocent, sweet, protagonists with powerful, threatening villains. The “good witch vs. bad witch” trope, seen in The Wizard of Oz, categorizes women into two extremes: the nurturing, beautiful, pink-loving Glinda the Good Witch, and the vengeful, green Wicked Witch of the West, who isn’t even given a name in the original story!

As feminist movements have shaped pop culture, the witch has evolved into a more complex figure. Shows like Charmed and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star witches who are more independent and confident. They could use their beauty to their advantage but don’t feel the need as they are already powerful in other ways. Furthermore, Wicked delves into Elphaba’s backstory, turning the “Wicked Witch” into a multidimensional character that the audience roots for, despite her unconventional appearance and initial “evil” impression.

Over centuries, the witch has been used as a vehicle for both misogyny and feminism, from reflecting society’s fears about women who defy expectations, to becoming a symbol of autonomy and power. I think it’s safe to say that the witch can speak to just about any woman, in one way or another.