Upperclassman Spill: The Advice You Actually Need

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m currently a junior pre-medical studies student in my second to last semester of college. I will be graduating a semester early and starting medical school next summer. To be able to do this, I implemented several habits throughout the duration of my undergrad to set myself up for success and finish everything early. I was lucky to begin most of these habits freshman or sophomore year because I wasn’t close to any upperclassmen that could give me advice. So, for those of you like me who don’t really know anyone in the year above you, I have compiled some of the habits I implement daily that I attribute to my success.

1. Join clubs/get involved on campus

College is the perfect opportunity to branch out and make friends. In high school, I was incredibly introverted. I kept to myself and was terrified of speaking to new people or even acquaintances because of my social anxiety. Clubs were a great way for me to meet like-minded people and slowly get to know others that were just as anxious as I was. Over time, I became more confident and extroverted. Additionally, joining clubs early allows you to gain seniority over time and potentially leadership. If there are not many clubs that interest you or you feel like something is missing, co-found one!

2. Find a Job

Being a college student is quite stressful. We have to balance school, work, extracurriculars, a social life, and self-care. However, I do think that having a part-time job is very important. Working while in school teaches you how valuable time really is, to not procrastinate as much, and it helps you become financially independent. Furthermore, it provides a break from the mental toll of classes as well as new opportunities to meet completely different people.

3. Plan out your semester schedules early

This is probably one of the most influential yet underrated habits. In my sophomore year, I planned out every single class I had to take and when it was offered. It allowed me to make sure class times didn’t conflict, prevented me from accidentally trying to take a fall semester class in the spring, and allowed me to graduate early. In my final semester, I only have to commute to campus twice per week for two in-person classes in addition to two easy online ones. This allowed me to not spend money on housing my senior year and work nearly full-time in my final semester to save thousands of dollars before graduate school. Most of my other friends graduating early have the same idea, but many classes conflicted so they either need to come in 3-5 days per week or take summer classes. Planning my class schedule semesters in advance is something that I am especially grateful for right now in my final 5-day semester schedule, especially as senioritis creeps in.

4. Do assignments ahead of time (yes even a month+ in advance!)

I have always tried to do assignments a day or two early. I was never the type of student to wait until 11pm when the assignment is due at midnight because my anxiety would tell me my internet would coincidentally stop working or something. However, more recently I have been planning out all of my assignments a month or more in advance, especially when it comes to presentations or projects. Most of these major assignments can be done ahead of time and do not need to be completed alongside lectures. Towards the end of the semester, work piles up and final exams are impending. I may not want to do my final project due in May when it’s only February, but I did it anyway because I knew I would really not want to do it when I became busier in May. Doing major assignments way in advance stresses you out less in the long run and allows you to make a great impression on your professors.

5. Remember to make time for hobbies/what makes you happy (even when you get incredibly busy—that’s when it’s most important!)

Above all, you need to make sure to ground yourself. I have not always been good at maintaining my hobbies consistently on top of all my other responsibilities. They tend to be put on the back burner during the busiest times of the semester. I have recently realized how detrimental this was. If you’re all work and no play, you will inevitably burn out and be miserable. Even if it’s just for ten minutes, use your favorite hobby as a break while studying or to decompress before bed. By taking care of yourself, you take of your responsibilities. After all, self-care is a necessity, and you’ll always be more productive when functioning at 90% compared to 50%.