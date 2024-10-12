This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

In the world of rock and roll, there’s a new group of women shaking the earth with their electric sound- and their lyrics are just as powerful. The Last Dinner Party redefines what it means to be a woman in rock today.

Background

The Last Dinner Party in an indie rock band from London. Members Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies, and Aurora Nishevci joined forces just a few years ago in 2021 and released their first hit single Nothing Matters in 2023 which landed on the top 20 list in the UK. After releasing outstanding single after single, an album was born; Prelude to Ecstasy, which was released in February earlier this year and landed number one on the UK top albums chart.

It was very clear this band had something special.

Inspiration

The rock and roll in this band take inspiration from everywhere. Beyond the mesmerizing lead vocals of Abigail Morris, there’s also electric guitar, mandolin, flute, bass, and keyboards. All these elements complement one another in a unique blend of rock and orchestra often compared to the artists Queen or Kate Bush. The band describes their music as “baroque pop”, as their sound is influenced by these genres with a theatrical twist filled with emotional depth.

The band’s name, The Last Dinner Party came from a wine night when the members developed a manifesto of mystery and decadence. The name reflects the inclusivity of music and feminism while nodding to the theatrical sense of occasion as they note, “anyone can join a dinner party”.

Initially, listeners made a connection to the band’s name and artist Judy Chicago’s installation at the Brooklyn Museum. Chicago is the creator of one of the most iconic feminist pieces of art, The Dinner Party, which depicts a large banquet arranged at a triangular table. Thirty-nine place settings are expressively dedicated to important women that shaped history. In addition to the commemorative setups on the table, another 999 women are engraved in the ceramic tiles on the floor of the scene, making The Dinner Party an extraordinary exhibition that honors a total of 1,038 women. Although this connection is clever and fitting, the band admitted they weren’t initially aware of the installation. “I could say were really clever and we named ourselves after it,” Davies laughs, “but we only found out about it later.” She adds, “we are glad to have found it as it’s an incredible piece of work, and certainly fits in with our ethos.”

Their aesthetic borrows heavily from historic fashion, especially for women. Their shows display a glamorous, otherworldly vibe with inspiration from Victorian, Renaissance, and Ronocco decades with a modern touch. The members find it empowering to dress up, drawing connections to glam-rock and romanticism. The style extends to their music videos, album covers, and photoshoots. The biblical and religious imagery reflects their personal experiences with religion and sexuality, reshaping cultural narratives around womanhood and desire. These elaborate visuals heighten themes of ecstasy whether it be euphoric or agonizing.

lyrics

The lyrics are raw and unapologetic. The band separates itself from most of the music that exists today with this bold approach to reclaiming feminine strength in a world that seeks to control and suppress it. They are a symbol of new feminism, not only because of their female-fronted band but because of their powerful maximalist presence- and the themes cannot be overlooked in their words. Ideas of self-identity, sexuality, emotional conflict, and rejection of traditional expectations are leaving a lasting impact on listeners.

One song that especially stands out is titled The Feminine Urge. It is a striking exploration of femininity, social expectations, and power dynamics. The chorus goes something like this:

I am a dark red liver stretched out on the shore,

all the poison I convert it, and I turn it to love.

Here comes the feminine urge, I know it so well,

to nurture the wounds my mother held.

Where to begin?

The ‘feminine urge’ is a term used a lot in recent times, but here, the band gives it a true definition. The evocative imagery symbolizes a woman’s resilience and ability to transform pain into compassion. The notion of turning negativity into empowerment is ventral to the song as a metaphor for personal or collective healing. It talks about the feminine – or maternal- instinct to heal and take care of another, even if it’s a toxic partner. The song’s revolutionary nature lies in its unapologetic portrayal of feminine rage and vulnerability intertwined. It’s a bold reclamation of identity and voice, calling for both reflection and change.

The Last Dinner Party is available on all music and streaming platforms, and there are a lot of these masterpieces in their collection.

You better get started.