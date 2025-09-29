The Importance of Balance in Medicine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Medicine is an incredibly challenging field known for burnout. The years of rigorous education and training, long hours, tough conversations, and heart-wrenching experiences when something inevitably goes wrong all contribute to this reputation. As a result, many medical professionals feel overwhelmed and drained—some even leave the field. To manage the physical and emotional tolls, balance is essential to ensure a long-term, fulfilling career in medicine.

As a pre-medical studies student with the goal of attending medical school and becoming a physician, I understand how exhausting pursuing a medical career can be. It entails juggling classes with work, research, clubs, volunteering, and many more pre-med activities. This doesn’t even account for other important aspects of life as a college student, such as visiting family, having a social life, and upholding a consistent sleep schedule. To balance everything, I prioritize having a strong work-life balance that enables me to relax and recharge throughout the week without causing long-term burnout.

This is much easier said than done, so I have compiled a list of helpful tips that I use to maintain my work-life balance and sanity: