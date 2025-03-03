Spring Break Is Finally Coming Up So Here Are Some Ideas on How to Spend It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Spring break is approaching soon, meaning you’ll have time to take trips with friends, have a staycation, or work part-time, all of which are exciting activities! Finally, a break from all the stress and studying for midterms—relaxation is something we all need! My plans for spring break are just spending time with family and catching up with friends I haven’t seen in a while. If you can’t save money to go on a trip and instead have a staycation, here are some activities that you could do with friends and family.