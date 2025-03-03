Spring Break Is Finally Coming Up So Here Are Some Ideas on How to Spend It

Spring break is approaching soon, meaning you’ll have time to take trips with friends, have a staycation, or work part-time, all of which are exciting activities! Finally, a break from all the stress and studying for midterms—relaxation is something we all need! My plans for spring break are just spending time with family and catching up with friends I haven’t seen in a while. If you can’t save money to go on a trip and instead have a staycation, here are some activities that you could do with friends and family.
- Bake and Movie Night
-
These two activities are a great way to spend your whole day. Feel free to try baking something new such as brownies, cakes, and cookies, and use TikTok or Pinterest as inspiration. I know whenever I’m with my friends, we always like to make cookies and eat while watching a movie.
- Go Shopping
-
Shopping for clothes, makeup, or jewelry can be really therapeutic! It’s always fun to go to any local mall with all your favorite stores. So go crazy and spend some money on cute tops and makeup because it’s like a reward! Feel free to go with your friends, your mom, or by yourself.
- Take a Walk or Workout
-
I know I like getting those steps in and you should too! Be active by following some workout videos, or going to the gym, or even walking or biking outside. You won’t get bored of doing these activities.
- Go Out to Places Nearby
-
As someone who likes to be out of the house for a while, step outside and go out to a restaurant to eat or try new cuisines, whether it’s with your friends or family. Or go to New York by taking the train with your friends and roam around Bryant Park, museums, Soho, or Chelsea Market. It will truly be an eventful activity to do, and you will be exhausted but happy with all the memories you and your friends made. Or, for a cheaper alternative, just go for a drive!