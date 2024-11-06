The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, maintaining a balanced diet is incredibly important, but it can be tricky. We’re all busy and often don’t cut out the time to cook for ourselves. The dining halls have some nutritious options, but let’s be honest here—they’re not always the most appealing, and after a while, everything starts to taste the same. Meal plans aren’t so cheap either!

Maybe you’re in a dorm this year with extremely limited resources to cook. Or maybe you have an apartment, but cooking is brand new to you and you’re looking for an easy place to start. As a MicroFridge owner with limited time and space, I thought I’d share some of my favorite options for nourishing meals and snacks. So, without further ado, here is my budget-friendly, time-friendly, and beginner-friendly grocery list!

Versatile Meals

Smoothies

If you’re someone who doesn’t usually eat breakfast in the morning, smoothies are a great option because they’re such an easy and quick way to get in all the essential nutrients—and perfect to take with you on-the-go! When I’m on a smoothie kick, I’ll usually prep some bags for the week so that I can quickly pop one into my blender in the morning.

My go-to ingredients are:

Greek yogurt – amazing source of protein

Frozen berries – rich in antioxidants

Spinach – trust me, you won’t taste it

Chia seeds – chock full of vitamins and nutrients

Oatmilk – Chobani Vanilla Oat is life-changing!

SALADS

Don’t underestimate the power of a good salad! Just like smoothies, these are so customizable. Find a dressing that you love and some favorite toppings and you can really make it your own!

My favorite things to add:

Cherry tomatoes

Shredded carrots

Walnuts or almonds

Tuna or egg for added protein

I recently tried a lemon basil dressing, and I’ve been using it non-stop ever since!

Also, it doesn’t have to be about the lettuce every second. There are so many other options for a base, such as spinach or arugula. You can even do a pasta salad, and just add greens as an accent.

Easy Meal Ingredients

Smoked Salmon

Salmon is a really awesome source of nutrients and so often overlooked! Buying it smoked is great because it doesn’t require any additional cooking. I love to throw it on salads, bagels, avocado toast, or sometimes I’ll even heat it up with a side of rice and veggies!

Rotisserie Chicken

This is another great way to add some protein to your meals without the hassle of having to actually cook the meat yourself!

Frozen Vegetables

This is a great option if you don’t have a full kitchen to work with. They also don’t go bad as quickly as fresh produce, so you can stock up and they’ll last you till the next time you go shopping.

Rice

Rice is a perfect whole-grain base for any meal, and just like the vegetables, you can always opt for something microwave-friendly!

My favorite snacks lately

