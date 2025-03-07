Poppi: A Fit, Fun, and Fresh Alternative to Soda As You Know It  

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Many people are beginning to stray away from unhealthy beverages like juice and soda that are typically filled with sugar. More healthy alternatives that claim to be good for you have started to come about. You might have heard of or seen these drinks, with some of the most notable being Olipop and Culture Pop. Currently, there’s a colorful competitor sweeping the scene and trending on social media for doing collaborations with and sending really cool PR (like entire vending machines of products) to influencers: Poppi.

Poppi is a probiotic soda with 14 flavors (and counting!) that was first introduced back in 2018 with an appearance on Shark Tank under a different name. After gaining financial support from an investor on the show, Rohan Oza, there was a rebrand to the now-current name of the brand and beverage Poppi. The purpose of the rebrand was to target a younger audience, which is also reflected in the colorful, eye-catching design of the Poppi cans themselves.

So what makes poppi so “good” for you?

Poppi contains probiotics, a unique type of fiber that feeds the healthy bacteria in your gut. The fiber in Poppi is derived from the agave inulin (that comes from the agave tequilana plant), a probiotic and a natural sweetener all in one. Poppi is also made of apple cider vinegar and only has up to 5gs of sugar. This health-focused drink is 25 calories or less making it the perfect beverage to go along with any meal.

You can find Poppi in many major retailers, such as Target or Costco, where each can retails for about $2.49. But if you want to save some valuable change in these hard times, Poppi also comes in 4-packs that are more affordable than buying individual cans. Additionally, Poppi can be purchased in a variety pack, allowing you to purchase multiple flavors simultaneously. That way, you can try a bunch of flavors to determine which Poppi is for you.

Since discovering Poppi, I have been on a mission to try as many flavors as possible (my local Target has had a hard time keeping it in stock). I have tried about 7 flavors so far: Orange Cream, Doc Pop, Cherry Cola, Raspberry Rose, Grape, and Lemon Lime, and by a landslide, my favorite flavor has got to be the Raspberry Rose. As a die-hard raspberry lover, I found this Poppi flavor right up my alley. The subtle hint of rose in the beverage is perfect and pairs amazingly with the raspberry flavor. It’s refreshing and not super sweet; I 100% recommend this flavor to anyone wanting to try Poppi. Speaking of tasty flavors, Poppi has recently released a ‘cream soda’ limited edition flavor that is to die for! It tastes just like if you were to drink your favorite vanilla ice cream and of course, like any can of Poppi, it is a way healthier version.



Will you be picking up a case on your next Target run? With its refreshing taste and health benefits, it’s a switch you won’t regret making. Give it a try and see the difference for yourself!