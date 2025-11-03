October: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM). Founded in 1985, it began as a week-long campaign to educate women about the importance of screening and routine mammograms. Today, Breast Cancer Awareness Month has evolved into a nationwide movement that continues to raise awareness about the disease. Currently, there are more than 4 million people living with breast cancer in the US, and American Cancer Society (ACS) researchers expect that number to reach 5.3 million by 2035.

Cancer, in general, is a widespread disease—affecting not only those who are diagnosed, but also their loved ones. On a more personal note, my mother was one of the many diagnosed with breast cancer. She has since beaten it, but there was a time my family was fearful for her. I’ll always remember the day she called my brother and me into the kitchen, sat us down on the floor, and told us what was going on. Thankfully, the doctors found it early enough to be able to surgically remove the cancerous cells, but it was still a frightening situation regardless. My heart goes out to all the individuals and loved ones dealing with such a heartbreaking disease.

Since her surgery, my mother has been very active in fundraising for nonprofit organizations that donate to those affected. My mother runs a drive at her school that allows teachers to wear jeans on Friday as long as they donate $5. This money is allocated to a different charity each month, with a particular focus on breast cancer nonprofits during the month of October. I recently discovered that Rams Against Cancer, a club at my school, donates to a nonprofit called Unite for HER, which has since become my mother’s latest donee.

Founded in 2009 by Sue Weldon, Unite for HER is a national nonprofit organization in the Philadelphia area created to help, empower, and restore those diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer. The organization provides services, support, and education to those affected by breast and ovarian cancers worldwide. Unfortunately, many breast cancer organizations claim their proceeds go to patients or research when in reality, it does not. Unlike other breast cancer organizations, Unite for HER is a legitimate nonprofit, earning a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. In 2024, 83% of their funds were spent on program services and outreach. Unite for HER truly prioritizes its patients.

If you’re wondering why I spent most of this article talking about a specific organization, it’s because I believe it’s crucial to raise awareness. There’s only so much I can do as a broke college student to help further research on cancer. Spreading awareness and information is crucial. As someone who has had a family member diagnosed with breast cancer, friends with parents diagnosed with other forms of cancer, and knows people who have been diagnosed, it’s imperative to me to spread information on the disease. Simple things, such as telling a story or finding a charity, can take you a long way. Every person who’s made aware is a step closer to finding a cure.