No Adults Allowed: My Inner Child’s Favorite Films

With the recent release of the Minecraft movie, I’ve been feeling a bit nostalgic. There’s something so nice about bonding with your inner child, whether in theaters or at home. As finals approach, I have been trying to allocate some free time outside of studying to watch movies I haven’t seen in years to bring more peace to a busy end-of-year lifestyle. So, here are five of my favorite nostalgic movies that help me escape finals stress.

Barbie Princess Charm School

I know, I know, this movie was definitely not designed for a college-aged audience, but I can’t help it! This was one of my favorite movies growing up, and I can only smile when I hear the intro: “You can tell she’s a princess.” It’s a sweet story of friendship and self-discovery. Sure, some scenes will make you raise an eyebrow (like how did they manage to sew brand new outfits out of clothing scraps that look nothing like the finished product?), but who am I to question a movie made for kids. Besides, it’s free to view on the internet archive and is an easy watch that doesn’t require any brain power to enjoy.

How to Train Your Dragon

I would be lying if I said I wasn’t excited for the live-action movie to come out this summer. There’s something about a story of family, courage, and being true to who you are that never gets old. Not to mention the soundtrack, which, in my opinion, is easily one of the best in the film industry and has been prominently featured on multiple of my study playlists. If you’ve got the time, check out the whole series! The first movie is available to watch on Max.

The Wizard of Oz

Taking a turn away from animated films, The Wizard of Oz is a generational masterpiece. It turns 86 years old this year, and it still captures the hearts of people everywhere (even more so now with the release of Wicked). While its production was controversial, it still remains a timeless classic about imagination and friendship that anyone of any age can enjoy. I was absolutely terrified of the floating wizard head when I watched this movie as a kid, so looking at it now makes me laugh, which is why it’s perfect for this list.

The Parent Trap

One of the most entertaining Disney rom-coms, The Parent Trap was a movie I always had a lot of fun watching. I am lucky enough to have a twin sister, and even now, we joke about what it would be like if we switched places (even though we don’t look anything alike). The editing of this movie was ahead of its time (can you believe it’s almost 30 years old!?), and it’s a feel-good story about family bonding that never gets old.

Mamma Mia!

You can’t go wrong with another musical, and, as a die-hard Meryl Streep fan, this had to make the list. Mamma Mia is another fun rom-com about love, family, and the joy of ABBA songs. Every song in this movie is a masterpiece, and it’s such a fun and loveable story, so if you need a break from finals and studying, definitely give it a watch.