The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Halloween is right around the corner. The trees are turning red and orange. The weather is perfect. Unpopular opinion, but I prefer the cold over the summer weather. I get to pull out my hoodies and puffers and a cup of hot coffee hits different in the fall and wintertime. Here are four things I do every year during my favorite season.