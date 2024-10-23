Halloween is right around the corner. The trees are turning red and orange. The weather is perfect. Unpopular opinion, but I prefer the cold over the summer weather. I get to pull out my hoodies and puffers and a cup of hot coffee hits different in the fall and wintertime. Here are four things I do every year during my favorite season.
- Bake pumpkin or banana muffins every Sunday
-
Once September starts, I start to bake either pumpkin or banana muffins every single Sunday for my family and I (I’m not exaggerating). As a family of five, my batch lasts two days. I use the Simple Mills mix and it has really clean ingredients, so you don’t feel gross after eating the muffins every week. Everyone eats muffins throughout the year, but they hit different in the fall, especially with tea or coffee.
- Fruit picking
-
Not much to say about this. I love going apple picking, but the key is to go to a farm that has other fields where you can pick other types of fruits also. I personally feel like if you just pick apples, it gets boring after a while. The farm I go to in South Jersey has multiple fields containing strawberries, a variety of apples, and oranges. So, look for a place that offers that.
- Watch a spooky movie or a fall show
-
October is the month of Halloween. So, I love pulling out spooky and horror movies. This past weekend, I watched Halloween with my siblings, and it kept us on our toes the whole time.
- Go on a walk in a park
-
Notice how I said park, and not your neighborhood. I love going on walks where there are a lot of color-changing trees and grass, bonus if there’s water. If my friends and I do not have our morning classes, we usually start our day with a walk on Kelly Drive near Jefferson. Kelly Drive has a sidewalk on the side that follows the same path as the road, and there is usually a lot of people exercising or enjoying their coffee throughout the day.