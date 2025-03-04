This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

I am a big advocate of having a good morning routine. It truly sets me up for a good start to my day, even if it is going to be a stressful day. Over the years, I’ve tried different routines, but I always have kept some basics in it even if I was entering a different stage of life. Here, I am sharing my basics in my morning routine that have been the same ever since I entered college three years ago.

Practice Basic Hygiene and Put Some Skincare On!

When I say basic hygiene, I am referring to what the norm is in everyone’s routine—brushing your teeth/oral hygiene in general. Skincare is something I am very passionate about, and it shows up on every self-care list I have made for a Her Campus article. I feel like when people hear skincare they start thinking about a ten-step routine, which I get, since this is what most people see on social media.

However, skincare doesn’t have concrete rules and is customary to each individual and whatever makes them feel the best, whether that’s just using some sunscreen or a ten-step routine. Having a routine in general for some self-care feels nice before you tackle your to-do list for the day.

Personally, mine is on the simpler side. I start off with a moisturizing serum, sunscreen, eye cream and some sort of thick ointment around my lips and nose creases in the winter because once the wind hits my face, my skin starts peeling if it doesn’t have the right amount of moisturizer on it.

Eat a Nutritious Breakfast Before Walking Out the Door

Are you truly having a nutritious breakfast before you walk out your front door? It is a question you should be asking yourself. Just like skincare, I love talking about clean food that makes me feel good.

I have been having oatmeal every morning for two straight years, except If I am making pancakes on the weekend or going out with friends, and it has changed my life. I recommend steel cut oats (Red Mill’s is the brand I use). Soak the oats and some dates for natural sweetness the night before. The next day, make the oats in some milk and enjoy!

Pack Your Lunch the Night Before

Timing is a big issue sometimes for me in the morning, so having less things to complete is better. The night before, you can save some leftover dinner, pack it in a container, and it is ready for the next day. This also stops me from picking up food from a restaurant.

Adding basic steps into your morning routine can set you up to have a productive and good day. And it varies for everyone, so find a routine that you like and stick to it!