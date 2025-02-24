My Favorite Lip Products for Sensitive Skin

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
I am officially over winter. The only thing worse than the blistering cold we have been faced with here in Philadelphia is the wind. No matter my layers of winter gear, lotions, or hydrating body washes, my skin is cracking and peeling and everything I touch decides to gift me with a volt of static electricity. Having developed lip eczema during my time in college, these windy, dry winter months mean that it is time to break out the lip care! Here is a list of my favorite products (both for color and hydration) that leave my lips feeling hydrated and happy:
After experiencing skin irritation as a result of your typical Chapstick, my dermatologist recommended I switch to simply Aquaphor. So, for the past two years, Aquaphor Lip Repair has been my holy grail. While it’s offered in both a stick and squeeze tube, I prefer the squeeze tube because I feel like its traditional Aquaphor balm-y texture is a lot more hydrating and long-lasting than the solid tube formula. (However, the tube is perfect for keeping in a personal item during plane travel!) Aquaphor Lip Repair is in a perfect lip product sized tube and it can be applied without using your hands thanks to its lipstick-shaped applicator. (This is perfect for keeping your products clean when you’re out and about during the day!) This product has become an essential part of my skin care regimen and I don’t see it going away any time soon. You can find Aquaphor Lip Repair at your local drugstore or on Amazon.
I will admit that I was 100000% influenced to purchase the Glossier Balm Dotcom after seeing it online and in the hands of several classmates. The packaging! The flavors! The subtle tint! There was nothing not to love. The fact that this product doesn’t irritate my skin is just the cherry on top. I currently own two flavors: Lavender and Wild Fig. This product also leaves my lips feeling protected and hydrated with that perfect smooth, glossy feeling. I also don’t find myself wanting to reapply often, which is a sign of a great hydrating product to me. Am I obsessed with both the look and feel of this product? Yes. Will I buy more flavors soon despite not needing it? Also yes. You can buy the Glossier Balm Dotcom at your local Sephora or at Glossier.com.
During my first Sephora purchase at the age of 21, my sister and I purchased a pack of four mini Tower 28 Lip Softie Tinted Lip Treatment and we immediately fell in love. Not only did this product also have adorable packaging, but the flavors and colors were incredible. This product also leaves my lips feeling super smooth and hydrated and its tint is subtle, but packs a juicy, glossy punch. It’s also approved by the National Eczema Foundation! As someone who has been part of the black cherry trend since age 12, my favorite color is the deep burgundy Ube Vanilla. You can buy this product at your local Sephora or at Tower28Beauty.com
I’ve always preferred a lip oil over a lip gloss simply because of its less sticky texture, and ever since my sister put me on the NYX Fat Oil, it’s become part of my rotation. It’s (rightfully) been super popular online and is easy to find in any drug or beauty store. This is another product that feels super long lasting and I don’t feel the need to constantly reapply. I have never experienced any irritation on the delicate skin on and around my lips while using this product, which is always the deciding factor. With its gorgeous finish and subtle color that can stand alone or on top of another lip product, I definitely see myself rebuying this product in the future. You can find the NYX Lip Oil at your local drug or beauty store or on Amazon.